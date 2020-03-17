Christian Walton delivers clear claim over his Blackburn Rovers move

Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Christian Walton has suggested that his move to Ewood Park in the summer has been the best move he could have made, and that he is aiming to continue to help the club keep clean sheets when the season resumes.

Walton arrived at Ewood Park in the summer on a season-long loan from Brighton and Hove Albion, with Rovers needing to find a replacement for David Raya who moved to Brentford, and the keeper has managed to establish himself as one of the Championship’s most safest pair of hands between the sticks.

The keeper has helped Tony Mowbray’s side become one of the most difficult sides to break down in the league this term, having kept an impressive tally of 13 clean sheets in the league, which has seen him help Rovers battle it out for a place in the Championship play-off places heading into the final nine matches.

Speaking to Lancashire Live, Walton opened up on his loan move and suggested that the consistency in team selection and style of play at Blackburn has made it the move a wise one, and outlined his ambition to put the 3-0 defeat at Derby County last time out behind them and get back to keeping clean sheets.

He said: “I’m delighted, it’s a good achievement for myself and I want to keep doing it for the last nine games and keep as many clean sheets as I can.

“So far I have been really happy with how we have defended and the clean sheets show that.

“It’s good, not just for myself, but for the lads in front of me that are putting their bodies on the line and it’s good for the team.

“It shows how far we have come, really. I want to help the team as much as possible.”

The verdict

You can certainly see where Walton is coming from here, with the keeper having been a very astute singing for Rovers throughout the course of the campaign, which has seen him provide a reliable presence between the sticks in the absence of Raya.

There have been a few rare occasions when he has made some mistakes, but overall he has been one of the most effective keepers in the Championship so far this term, and to have 13 clean sheets at this stage of the campaign is an impressive total.

Walton has managed to really improve his game under Mowbray and there is no surprise that has led to possible suggestions of a move to the Premier League for him next term, and the keeper would deserve any move were it to happen in the summer.

Rovers you feel will really miss his presence in goal next season, whatever league they are in, and Mowbray will need to prove once again in the summer that he is able to identify a quality replacement, who would have a difficult job on their hands to replace Walton.