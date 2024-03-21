Highlights Leicester City's game in hand could crucial in the promotion race, according to Christian Fuchs.

They were overtaken in the table by Leeds United at the weekend.

Ipswich Town are also competing for an automatic promotion place.

Christian Fuchs believes Leicester City's game in hand could prove to be extremely crucial to them in the promotion race, speaking to Sky Sports.

The Foxes previously had a considerably strong lead at the top of the Championship table - and it looked as though they would go on to secure their Premier League return at the first time of asking quite comfortably.

But Enzo Maresca's side haven't been in the best form recently - and with the Foxes in FA Cup action last weekend - that gave Leeds United the opportunity to overtake the Foxes in the league table on Sunday.

This is an opportunity that the Whites took with both hands - and Ipswich Town also won to maximise the pressure on Leicester - who are no longer in a great position to get themselves back to the top flight.

There's still a real chance they could be promoted, but mentally, they face a difficult battle to achieve their goal considering they have lost such a strong lead.

Christian Fuchs on Leicester City promotion quest

Fuchs, who previously won the top-tier title with the Foxes, believes their game in hand could pay dividends for them as they look to recover and secure a top-two spot.

He told Sky Sports (via Leicestershire Live): "The way I think about that is if you ever think you are safe at any stage of the season, with however many points you have as a cushion, you can run the risk of becoming complacent and doing things you didn't do before when you were in a good moment.

"Maybe not going the extra mile, maybe trying to do fancy things rather than focusing on what is needed and keeping it simple.

"I have no inside knowledge but I'm sure Maresca has a clear thought on how to get his team refocused, maybe looking back to old things they've done so far this season and getting them going for the final stages.

"I believe at any stage of the season, whatever situation you're in, you can set new internal targets for the team just to keep them going. Everybody knows what is at stake.

"Maresca has given Leicester the tools to play in a dominant way but now it's on the players to use it to get the club back onto the right track.

"Also bear in mind, Leicester has a game in hand. I think it will turn out in their favour but they have to go back to basics and work hard as a unit."

Enzo Maresca is under a huge amount of pressure at Leicester City

Some fans haven't been happy about Maresca's style, but results are the most important thing.

At the moment, they aren't going the Foxes' way and this has placed a huge amount of pressure on Maresca.

How he and his team react to that pressure will probably determine whether they are able to secure a place in the top two or not.

Falling out of the automatic promotion zone would be a real psychological blow for them considering the strong position they were in earlier in the campaign.

The game in hand may help them, but they need to be mentally strong as well.