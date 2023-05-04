Queens Park Rangers midfielder Chris Willock has been linked with a move to Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

According to the Daily Record, the Gers are lining up a summer swoop for Willock in a move which would see him reunite with Michael Beale after the pair worked together at Loftus Road.

The report claims that Beale is a big fan of Willock and returned to his former club to watch Willock in action in the recent 1-1 home draw with Norwich City.

Willock has scored six goals and registered two assists in 28 appearances this season, but all of those goals came prior to Beale's departure.

He is not the only R's player to have been linked with the Gers in recent months, as we exclusively revealed in December, Rangers were also keen striker Lyndon Dykes.

Beale began the season as R's boss, guiding the club to the top of the Championship table in late October, but after initially turning down a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers, he left for Ibrox in November.

Could Chris Willock leave QPR for Rangers?

Willock is reportedly keen on a move north of the border to work with Beale again, but when asked about the speculation, Beale emphatically denied he had any interest in the 25-year-old and ruled out making a move for any players from his former club.

"There’s no interest in Chris Willock or any QPR players," Beale told The Scottish Sun.

"We won’t be going to them. I’ve been busy with others this week."

These comments will be a huge relief to R's fans, but if Willock is eyeing a move away from Loftus Road in the coming months, it is likely that this will not be the end of the rumours surrounding his future.

When does his QPR contract expire?

Willock's contract expires in the summer and although the R's do have the option to extend for a further year, Rangers were reportedly hoping to land Willock for free or on a cut-price deal due to his contractual situation.

Director of Football Les Ferdinand revealed the club were in talks with Willock over a new contract in October, but he is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension and much has changed since that time.

Gareth Ainsworth's side have secured their Championship status which does give them a significantly better chance of being able to keep hold of Willock, but it would be no surprise to see him depart this summer, whether for Rangers or elsewhere.