QPR endured a difficult campaign in the Championship this year.

The team barely survived in the second tier, finishing just above the drop zone in 21st place.

Gareth Ainsworth ultimately was placed in charge near the end of the term with the objective of keeping the team in the Championship.

Having done so, preparations are now underway for building a more competitive side for next season.

What is the latest with Chris Willock’s situation at QPR?

It was confirmed earlier this month that QPR have decided to trigger an option to extend Willock’s contract for another year.

The 25-year-old’s deal with the London club was set to expire this summer but will now be extended to the summer of 2024.

The extra 12 months that has been triggered will avoid the forward departing Loftus Road as a free agent amid speculation over his future.

Willock was an important part of the side this season, making 28 league appearances for the club.

The Englishman contributed six goals and two assists, helping the team maintain their position in the Championship for another year.

Does Chris Willock have a future at QPR?

However, his time at QPR may still come to an end this summer despite the extra 12 months being added onto his current deal.

The former Arsenal academy graduate has attracted transfer interest ahead of the summer window opening in the next few weeks.

Scottish giants Rangers have been linked with a move for the player, with manager Michael Beale looking to reunite with Willock.

While the Glasgow-based club will now no longer be able to sign him as a free agent this summer, they are still hopeful of bringing him to Ibrox in a cut-price deal.

Willock performed at his best this season under Beale during his time as manager in the early months of the campaign.

After the coach departed for Scotland, Willock’s form dropped.

So a reunion could be what Willock seeks as he looks to get back to his best following a disappointing second half of this campaign.

Should QPR cash-in on Chris Willock?

QPR may be forced to sell this summer if Rangers show interest as they may not want to risk losing him on a free in 2024.

While a cut-price deal would be less than ideal, it may be better to earn a fee for a player that has been out of form in recent months.