Chris Willock update emerges after QPR’s victory over Sheffield United

Queens Park Rangers head coach Mick Beale has confirmed that Chris Willock sustained a hamstring injury during last night’s meeting with Sheffield United.

Willock picked up this particular issue in the second-half of this fixture and was replaced by Lyndon Dykes.

The winger played a major role in helping QPR claim an eye-catching victory over the Blades as he scored what turned out to be the winning goal in the 51st minute.

After playing a neat one-two with Ethan Laird, Willock fired an effort past Wes Foderingham from a narrow angle.

Dykes was then denied by Foderingham with Tyler Roberts’ follow-up strike narrowly missing the target.

The Blades pushed for an equaliser in the closing stages of the fixture and had an appeal for a penalty turned down by referee James Linington in stoppage-time.

As a result of this triumph, QPR climbed up to fourth in the league standings and are now just three points adrift of Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

Following this fixture, Beale shared an update on Willock.

Speaking to West London Sport about the winger, Beale said: “He felt something in his hamstring.

“He’s come back after an operation where he missed from March through to the start of the season, so I’m hoping it’s not a bad one.

“But we won’t know (until the scan results).”

The Verdict

QPR will be hoping that Willock’s latest injury does not turn out to be too serious as he has already missed a chunk of action this year due to a separate issue with his hamstring.

When he has been fit enough to feature this season, the winger has illustrated that he is more than capable of setting the Championship alight with his attacking displays.

In the nine games that he has participated in, Willock has managed to find the back of the net on six occasions.

Currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.28 in the Championship, the 24-year-old could potentially help QPR launch a push for a top-six finish when he makes his return to action.