Chris Willock starts: The predicted QPR XI to face Watford on Saturday

Queens Park Rangers take on newly relegated Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday in search of their second Championship victory of the season.

Mick Beale’s men have not yet hit the standards they set in Mark Warburton’s time at the club, and they are far from finished in terms of their transfer business ahead of the September 1st deadline.

The West Londoners only took one point from back-to-back home games against Blackpool and Rotherham United and will visit the Hornets as heavy outsiders.

Rangers’ second string could do with strengthening ahead of the hectic schedule with an over-reliance on a handful of key first team players currently in place at the club.

Here, we are predicting an unchanged side from the one that drew with the Millers last time out…

Andre Dozzell, Sinclair Armstrong and Albert Adomah will be in Beale’s considerations, but at the moment, despite the team underperforming there are not many players making a compelling case to dislodge one of the first choice XI.

Do you love QPR? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 25 True or false - Terry Venable started his career at QPR True False

QPR can cause any team in the division problems due to the undeniable quality of Ilias Chair and Chris Willock, and Tyler Roberts does look to be an outstanding pick-up on loan to buy terms from Leeds United.

Stefan Johansen and Willock have come through a week of training and are available for selection when previously doubted, but with the quick turnaround to hosting Hull City on Tuesday evening, Beale may be advised to shuffle his pack.

Transfer speculation in the Watford dressing room could increase QPR’s chances of upsetting the odds.