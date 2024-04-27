Coventry City look set to be planning for another season in the Championship.

The Sky Blues have found themselves once again in and around the top six, but unlike last season, where they reached the play-off final, they looked to have come up short in reaching the play-offs altogether.

However, it has been another impressive campaign from Mark Robins’ side, as they started the season off slowly, but their form soon saw them in play-off contention.

While they have also had an FA Cup run that they can be proud of, so, heading into this summer, the club will be optimistic that they can breach that gap and get into the top six at the very least next season.

Coventry had a lot of turnover last summer, as they lost big players in Viktor Gyokeres and Gus Hamer. The club may see one or two players depart, but they will hope it is much quieter for outgoings this time around.

But Robins will surely have his eyes on a few areas where they can strengthen, so with the summer transfer window not too far away, here we have picked three dreamy yet realistic transfers Coventry could make this summer…

Josh Knight

The first player that makes this list is Peterborough United defender Josh Knight.

The 26-year-old has been with Posh since 2021, when he joined the club on a permanent basis from Leicester City.

The defender has been a key contributor for the side since arriving, helping them in the Championship as well as reaching the League One play-offs in the last two seasons.

Knight’s contract expires at the end of this season, and given how well he has done in League One, he could be someone that a team like Coventry City looks at.

This is because the Sky Blues may need to strengthen that area of the pitch in this summer transfer window, as the club has four recognised centre-backs currently, and one of those, Luis Binks, is on loan from Bologna.

Therefore, he will need to be replaced, and Knight could be the one to do that. As he has shown for a number of seasons now, he is a very steady defender who can also operate in other areas of the pitch.

Knight has been among the goals this season, and if he can help Peterborough get back to the Championship, his stock could be even higher, making him someone that Championship clubs consider. He may not come in and be a regular starter, but he could be a good squad player to have in a team like Coventry’s.

Chris Willock

The next player on this three-man list is Queens Park Rangers midfielder Chris Willock, a player that most Championship clubs will be looking at this summer given his contract situation.

The 26-year-old’s contract with the Rs expires at the end of this season, and with no sign of a new agreement being reached, he will be available for nothing this summer.

So, he is likely going to be a player who is highly sought after, and Coventry should be a side that is keeping an eye on his situation.

Since QPR signed Willock in 2020, he has been a breath of fresh air for the West London team, as he’s been crucial in terms of scoring goals and creating chances.

Chris Willock's 2022/23 Championship stats for QPR Matches played 28 Minutes per game 60 Goals 6 Goal frequency 279 minutes Shots per game 1.7 Goal conversion 13% Assists 2 Big chances created 3 Key passes 1.1 Passing accuracy per game 17.8 (85%) Successful dribbles 1.5 (62%) Average rating 6.87 Stats as per Sofascore.com

This season hasn’t been his best in terms of numbers, but that might not be too much of a surprise given that it has been a poor campaign overall for QPR.

But last season, Willock showed once again what he can do at this level, as he scored six goals and chipped in with two assists in 28 league games.

Willock can operate in the number 10 role as well as out wide, and this may benefit Coventry, as the club looks set to lose Callum O’Hare this summer as his contract also comes to an end, so the Sky Blues will need to find a suitable replacement, and Willock could be ideal.

The midfielder has plenty of experience at this level and has shown he’s got goals and creativity in his game, something Coventry will need with O’Hare leaving.

Macaulay Langstaff

As mentioned before, Coventry saw Gyokeres leave the club, so that meant Mark Robins and co. had to go into the market for a new striker.

The Sky Blues didn’t just bring one forward; they brought two in, with Ellis Simms joining Haji Wright last summer.

Both players have done really well in their first season, as they are leading the way as the club’s top goalscorers.

However, after that, there is a big drop-off, and with other forward, Matt Godden, not having much of an impact this season, Robins could possibly look once again to strengthen his forward line.

If that is the case, Notts County striker Macauley Langstaff could be a very realistic target for Coventry and an addition that would surely further strengthen their promotion bid.

The 27-year-old has been with the League Two side for two seasons now and already has 60 plus goals for them, with him scoring at least 25 goals in his last three seasons for Notts County and Gateshead.

So, Langstaff is a born finisher, and yes, he may not have played in the Championship before, but he is surely going to be looked at by many second-tier teams, and there is no reason why Coventry shouldn’t be one of them.