Chris Willock sends QPR message after major injury setback confirmed

Queens Park Rangers’ Chris Willock has admitted he is ‘absolutely devastated’ after he was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Words can’t describe how I feel right now – I’m absolutely devastated😭 but all went well with my operation; I would therefore like to thank everyone who has given there support to me throughout the season but more importantly for my faith in Jesus Christ my Lord 1/2 pic.twitter.com/aBNP1D4lSq — chriswillock (@chriswillock) March 22, 2022

The attacking midfielder has been brilliant for the R’s in the current campaign, scoring seven goals and registering 11 assists to help Mark Warburton’s men as they fight for a top six finish.

However, the 24-year-old was forced off in the first-half of the defeat to Nottingham Forest with a hamstring injury and it’s now been confirmed that he will not play again this season.

And, taking to Twitter, Willock sent a message that revealed his disappointment following the update, although there was one positive after he confirmed his surgery went well.

“Words can’t describe how I feel right now – I’m absolutely devastated but all went well with my operation; I would therefore like to thank everyone who has given there support to me throughout the season.”

Willock is sure to be missed for a QPR side that currently sit 8th in the Championship, two points away from the play-off places.

The verdict

This is really bad news for QPR and you have real sympathy for Willock, who was enjoying a great season and could’ve been key for the team in the run-in.

But, these things happen and the good news is that the operation went well, so he will have already started the road to recovery.

Now, like all connected to QPR, he will be watching on as he hopes the team can rediscover their form to ensure they do make the play-offs as they look to win promotion.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.