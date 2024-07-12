Highlights Cardiff City set to sign Chris Willock from QPR on a free transfer after contract talks break down.

Willock was earning £10,000 weekly at QPR, lower than expected.

Cardiff's top earners include Ramsey at a reported £50,000 weekly, indicating Willock could secure a significant increase.

Cardiff City are poised to officially announce the signing of Chris Willock following his departure from Championship rivals QPR.

The Bluebirds are close to successfully striking a deal to bring Willock across the border to Wales on a free transfer after negotiations regarding a new contract at Loftus Road broke down, subject to a medical. The tricky winger spent four years with QPR and established himself among the second-tier's most dangerous wide players by weighing in with 20 league goals and a further 22 assists.

The terms of his deal at the Cardiff City Stadium are yet to be disclosed, but the impending transfer has unsurprisingly been well-received by Bluebirds supporters, who will be keen to see Willock tied down to a healthy long-term contract ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

With that in mind, Football League World has decided to take a look at Willock's estimated salary at QPR, according to figures listed on the Capology website.

Chris Willock's reported QPR salary

Willock signed a three-year contract with QPR after joining from Portuguese giants Benfica in October 2020. The R's activated their option to extend his contractual stay with the club by one year last summer, which kept him in London until Cardiff's advancement.

According to Capology, Willock was earning an estimated weekly wage of £10,000, tying him with Jake Clarke-Salter and seeing him take home an annual pay packet of £520,000. Interestingly, the highly-rated forward was nowhere near the club's top earners, which comes as a surprise given how impressive he'd been for QPR over the years.

Chris Willock's 23/24 Championship stats for QPR, as per FotMob Appearances 39 Goals 4 Assists 4

The top-earner title goes to Steve Cook, who is reportedly earning an eye-watering weekly wage of £30,000. Willock may well have felt aggrieved to be so far apart from the club's leading earners and, as per Capology, he was even earning less than Taylor Richards.

Attacking midfielder Richards hasn't recorded a single goal involvement for QPR in his eighteen months at the club but is reportedly earning £12,500 on a weekly basis, which is a situation that they should really be looking to sort out this summer by getting his wages off the books.

Cardiff City's estimated top earners

It's hard to measure Willock against Cardiff players too much just yet, as we have no estimate of what he'll be earning in the Welsh capital. Naturally, though, he can be expected to receive a fair increase on his earnings, with QPR and Cardiff are forking out more on player wages than his former side have tended to.

Capology claim that Aaron Ramsey is taking home £50,000 every week, which is an estimate open to interpretation given the significance of those wages comparative to the Championship - and Cardiff simply don't have that sort of money anyway.

Nonetheless, it's incredibly likely that Ramsey is still the club's top earner by a fair distance due to his top-level pedigree, and they'll be hoping he can enjoy better luck with injuries and repay their investment next term after spending almost the entirety of his much-anticipated homecoming debut campaign restricted to the sidelines.

The site adds that Callum Robinson, Manolis Siopis, David Turnbull and club captain Joe Ralls are all tied in second-place with weekly earnings of £20,000 and Willock will likely be joining that calibre of salary, if not usurping it on a more lucrative contract.