Middlesbrough’s transfer business is starting to pick up as players make their return to pre-season this week.

Boro narrowly missed out on promotion last season after finishing fourth in the Championship table during the regular term.

Michael Carrick oversaw a remarkable run of form since taking charge of the first team squad midway through the campaign.

The former midfielder oversaw a rise from the relegation battle into the play-off places.

But a 1-0 defeat to Coventry City in the semi-finals ended the club’s hopes of gaining Premier League promotion.

What are Middlesbrough’s summer transfer priorities?

Attention has now turned to improving the first team squad for the latest season, with a number of key players needing to be replaced following the end of their loan spells.

One area Boro will be looking to improve will be in attack, with the likes of Cameron Archer and Aaron Ramsey having both returned to Aston Villa at the end of the season.

The duo were a key part of the team in the second half of the campaign, contributing a combined 16 goals and seven assists.

Chris Willock has been named as a potential transfer target for Boro in their bid to improve their attacking options.

Here we look at the latest developments surrounding Middlesbrough’s pursuit of the QPR forward…

What do we know about Middlesbrough’s pursuit of Chris Willock so far?

It has been reported by the Evening Standard that Middlesbrough are chasing the double signing of Seny Dieng and Willock from QPR this summer.

Further details have emerged claiming that an agreement has been reached with QPR for the 28-year-old goalkeeper.

Boro will be keen to improve their options between the sticks too, with Zack Steffen having returned to Manchester City following the end of his loan stint.

However, Willock has also been identified as a potential target, seen as a replacement for Ramsey.

The Villa youngster featured 11 times in the league last season, scoring five and assisting one in that time.

Willock had a difficult campaign at Loftus Road, with the 25-year-old playing in a team that struggled for form for much of the second half of the campaign.

It remains to be seen whether a transfer agreement can be reached between the two clubs, with talks seemingly at an early stage so far.

Is Chris Willock likely to sign for Middlesbrough?

While Willock had a more disappointing campaign last season, some of that can be pinned on QPR’s general lack of form.

The London club finished 20th and just barely survived relegation after going through three different managers.

Even still, Willock did manage six goals and two assists and was a key part of the side throughout.

His previous seasons also highlight his talent, with the 2021-22 campaign a particular high point as he contributed seven goals and 11 assists as Mark Warburton’s side finished 11th.

If he can get back to that level of form then he could be a great signing for Boro, who are now searching for attacking options for Carrick’s side.

However, it is unclear whether QPR would sanction the sale of one of their key players this summer.