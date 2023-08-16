Highlights Queens Park Rangers had a poor start to the season but bounced back with a win against Cardiff City, securing three points.

Chris Willock, midfielder for QPR, is in the final year of his contract and may be moved on by the club before he becomes a free agent.

Both Bristol City and Middlesbrough have shown interest in signing Willock, but Bristol City may struggle to meet his wage demands.

Queens Park Rangers had a dreadful start to the Championship campaign as they were battered by Watford, but they bounced back to win over the weekend.

The Rs travelled to Wales to face Cardiff City and managed to secure all three points, something that not many would have expected.

Gareth Ainsworth will hope this is the start of an upward trajectory for him and his players, but one player who seems unlikely to be part of the team going forward is midfielder Chris Willock.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a number of clubs in the past few months as he enters the final 12 months of his contract at QPR.

Here at Football League World, we have taken a look at all the latest news involving the QPR player…

What is Chris Willock’s current situation at QPR?

Willock has been at QPR since 2020, when he joined from Portuguese side Benfica on a permanent basis.

The winger has been an important player for the Rs, playing over 100 times for the club and recording 16 goals and 18 assists.

But as mentioned, Willock is now in the final year of his contract, and it seems he could be moved on by the Championship club before they lose him for nothing next summer.

Willock has only appeared in one of QPR’s opening two league games, and that was a cameo that only lasted a minute. He wasn’t involved in the matchday squad against Watford, and it will be interesting to see if he is involved against Norwich City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

Are Bristol City interested in Chris Willock?

As reported exclusively by Football League World, Bristol City are interested in signing Willock from QPR in what remains of this transfer window.

The two clubs have already done business with each other this summer, as the Robins signed defender Rob Dickie from the Rs.

It seems the two clubs could be about to do business once again, as Bristol City try and find a suitable replacement for departed midfielder Alex Scott.

However, there may be a stumbling block in Bristol City’s pursuit. According to FLW sources, the Robins may struggle to match Willock’s wage demands, but that hasn’t stopped their interest in the winger yet.

While it has been reported by Darren Witcoop, that QPR are willing to sell Willock in this transfer window ahead of fellow midfielder Ilias Chair.

Do Middlesbrough remain interested in Chris Willock?

Before Bristol City’s interest emerged in Willock, it was reported by the Evening Standard, that Middlesbrough were looking into a deal to sign the player.

At the time, Boro had agreed a deal to sign goalkeeper Seny Dieng and was looking into Willock as well as a replacement for Aaron Ramsey.

Talks between the two clubs were said to be at an early stage, but as Bristol City’s interest now emerges, it remains unclear if Boro are still looking to do a possible deal for Willock.

However, while talks haven’t advanced, there has been no indication that Boro have moved on from Willock, so it may be that the Robins have competition from a Championship rival in their pursuit of the QPR man.