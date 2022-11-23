Chris Wilder’s chances of securing Rangers job revealed in update following Middlesbrough sacking amid QPR boss links

Rangers update revealed amid QPR boss links as Chris Wilder’s chances of securing Gers job revealed following Middlesbrough departure

Former Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder is unlikely to win the race for the Rangers job, according to an update from the Daily Record.

The Gers are currently on the prowl for a new manager following the dismissal of Giovanni van Bronckhorst on Monday, with the club enduring an underwhelming start to the 2022/23 campaign.

Not only do they currently sit nine points adrift of arch-rivals Celtic in the title race, giving Ange Postecoglou’s side a golden chance to claim yet another Scottish Premiership title, but they also lost all six of their Champions League group games earlier this term.

However, the sacking of van Bronckhorst may give them a chance to make a fresh start and Queens Park Rangers boss Mick Beale is reported to be leading the race to succeed the Dutchman at this stage.

This comes as no real surprise considering he was previously successful at Ibrox alongside Steven Gerrard – but he is thought to be just one of “six or seven” candidates at the moment and that may give QPR supporters hope as they look to keep hold of him in the English capital.

One man that’s unlikely to make the move to the blue side of Glasgow though is Wilder, who was sacked by Boro in the early stages of last month after winning just two of his opening 11 league games of the season.

The Verdict:

Considering reported tensions behind the scenes at Boro during his time there, he may not have been an attractive option for the Scottish top-tier side, even if his CV is impressive.

There’s every chance he could have been a success at Ibrox but you have to wonder whether his lack of experience managing in European competitions would have ruled him out of the race.

Although Beale was assistant manager at the Gers under Gerrard, he has already had a taste of Europe from his previous time north of the border and the fact he already knows some of the players may make him a better candidate.

You feel Beale will only get better with more head coach experience under his belt too, so there’s every chance they could go further under Beale than Wilder and there will probably be other strong candidates in the race too.

Sean Dyche is believed to be keen on speaking to the club’s hierarchy regarding the role and he has a glittering reputation from his time at Burnley, so this race for the top job may be far from over.