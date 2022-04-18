Chris Wilder warns Middlesbrough players over recent home form

Chris Wilder has every confidence that his Middlesbrough side can turn around their home form.

Recent weeks have seen Boro struggle for victory at the Riverside, having suffered defeats to the likes of Hull City and Fulham.

Wilder’s side have lost their last three home games in all competitions having also been beaten by Chelsea in the FA Cup last month.

That run of games has seen Boro slip outside the top six places, with Middlesbrough now 7th in the Championship.

But Monday afternoon’s clash with Huddersfield Town offers the team the perfect opportunity to re-gain some momentum in the play-off race.

“They’re all huge now when you get into it and how tight it is at the top” said Wilder, via the Northern Echo.

“But we were looking for a big weekend and we’ve got the first part of the job done.

“Now hopefully we can kick on into Monday. We understand the task ahead and respect the results that Huddersfield have had.

“But for me, we’ve turned Bournemouth over at our place, we’ve turned Forest over at home and we’ve obviously had an incredible cup result there too [against Spurs].

“So, we can produce, but we understand we will have to be at our best. Our home record until recently has been good and we need to get that back on track.”

A victory over Carlos Corberan’s side could see Boro rise to a top six position if Wilder’s former side Sheffield United fail to beat Bristol City later in the evening.

Huddersfield themselves will be hoping to maintain the pressure on 2nd place Bournemouth as they chase automatic promotion.

The two clash this afternoon at 12.30pm.

The Verdict

There is no real shame in losing at home to Fulham as they have blown away this entire division all season.

But the defeat to Hull City is now looking particularly damaging, with three points now an absolute must against the Terriers.

Huddersfield still have everything to play for in a tight battle for the play-off places and they could yet even earn automatic promotion.

This will be a big test of Middlesbrough’s play-off credentials, with a defeat potentially signalling the team is not yet capable of a Premier League place.