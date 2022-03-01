Chris Wilder warns Middlesbrough players ahead of Tottenham Hotspur clash

Chris Wilder has warned his Middlesbrough players ahead of their big FA Cup tie this evening.

Boro host Premier League opposition having already knocked Manchester United out of the historic competition.

Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur side visit the Riverside in the Fifth Round of the tournament, with a winner earning a berth in the quarter finals.

But Wilder has sent a stern message to his side ahead of the game, telling them they will need to be focused on winning the game.

Wilder warned his team will need to be stronger defensively and that his players will be there to win the game and to be competitive.

“I’m really excited about the game. Of course, we’re underdogs and we’ll need everything to go our way, as you always do in these sort of ties,” said Wilder, via Teesside Live.

“We’ve got to be better defensively, but I think it will be a great evening for the football club and a reward for turning over Mansfield and going to Old Trafford and getting that memorable victory.

“It brings back memories of when this football club were playing the likes of Tottenham and Manchester United on a regular basis.

“From my point of view, it’s the same message as before that Manchester United game. This isn’t a day-trip experience for us. We’re here to be competitive and we’re here to get a result.”

Boro go into the game with a mixed set of recent results, having won two and lost two in their last four league games.

But Spurs have lost four of their last six in the league so this will give Middlesbrough confidence that they can cause yet another upset in this year’s competition.

Matt Crooks will be available for selection again following his two-game suspension.

But Marc Bola will be absent due to injury.

The game kicks off tonight at 7:55pm.

The Verdict

Wilder’s side rode their luck somewhat at Old Trafford, but they never gave up even at 1-0 down.

That they bounced back from such a setback is a testament to the work ethic that Wilder has instilled in this team.

Given Tottenham’s recent performances, Boro will fancy their chances that they can get at Spurs and cause another upset.

But they will still need to be at their absolute best to pull that off, as Spurs do possess such quality in their side.