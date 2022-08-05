Chris Wilder transfer update provided as Middlesbrough continue player search

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder will want his team to be contenders for a promotion this season – and that means the manager will need to continue to bring in some more recruits this window.

It’ll be a bit of good news for the Boro fans then to hear that the club have lodged several bids for different players according to Teesside Live. The side were pushing for promotion during the last campaign but ultimately didn’t have enough to break into the play-offs.

Instead, their boss is now eyeing a top six spot this season instead – or even an automatic place. That involves building a squad capable of playing good football on a regular basis and having plenty of depth in the team so that the manager can rotate the team when needed.

They’ve already signed Marcus Forss to bolster their attack and Tommy Smith on a free transfer from Stoke. That isn’t to mention Steffen on a loan from Man City or Ryan Giles who has joined on a short-term deal from Wolves.

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder though still wants some more transfer additions – and it looks like he could have a few more lined up. The manager has revealed he has lodged two or three bids for other players, as well as having made a transfer move for Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Larsen has a solid record in Groningen with 14 goals last season but even he isn’t enough for Wilder, who has told Teesside Live that the club are trying to sign a few more players.

Speaking about the transfers, the manager said: “We’ve put bids in for Strand Larsen, that is correct. I’m not so sure if it’s two bids or not, but we have put a bid in for the player. There is no hiding from that.

“I’m a straight batter but I can’t fib. We’ve put a bid in for that player, but we have bids in for two or three players that are ongoing. So hopefully we can see some movement on that front over the weekend, but as it is now, we travel to London with the same group we had last weekend, with the addition of Paddy McNair.”

The Verdict

Chris Wilder signing a few more players for Middlesbrough could make them have one of the strongest teams in the Championship.

With the signing of Larsen, he could be a really shrewd addition for Boro. His record in the Netherlands is superb and if he can play to a similar level in England, then the answer to the club’s striker problems will be sorted. He looks like a proper finisher and could be a first-team regular.

The fact the manager is also looking at other potential deals though must mean he is still not happy with the team he has. If he can sign the extra faces then, it could make Middlesbrough one of the favourites for a promotion back to the Premier League, especially with a boss like Wilder at the helm too.

If the manager can sign these players and doesn’t get the play-offs at least though, then he might be called into question this season.