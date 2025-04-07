Chris Wilder has slammed the "abuse" his Sheffield United side received from the travelling supporters after suffering a 1-0 defeat away at Oxford United as an "absolute disgrace".

The Blades slumped to an unlikely, and untimely, defeat at the Kassam Stadium over the weekend, with Wilder's side unable to find a response to Siriki Dembele's 38th-minute strike despite dominating for large parts of the encounter.

They had won their previous six away fixtures and were widely expected to make it seven straight victories on the road and break a long-standing club record in the process against a side battling against relegation to League One, but ultimately fell short and have been displaced at the top of the Championship table by Burnley, who claimed a crucial 2-1 victory over Coventry City on Saturday afternoon.

EFL Championship standings, as of April 7 Position Team P GD Pts 1st Burnley 40 +43 84 2nd Sheffield United 40 +26 83 3rd Leeds United 40 +51 82 4th Sunderland 40 +20 75 5th Middlesbrough 40 +12 60 6th Bristol City 40 +3 60 7th Coventry City 40 +4 59 8th West Bromwich Albion 40 +12 57

A section of the travelling contingent made their thoughts clear after the match, however, with United players met with abuse and hand gestures from the away as they made their way to acknowledge the support. It was a dismal afternoon for Wilder's men in many ways, but automatic promotion remains in their hands.

They are still one point ahead of third-placed Leeds United, who could only muster a 1-1 draw away to struggling Luton Town, and will be desperate to put it right and return to winning ways at home to Alex Neil's Millwall tomorrow night.

Chris Wilder slams Sheffield United fans for player abuse after Oxford United defeat

Wilder cut a frustrated figure in his press conference ahead of the visit of Millwall when quizzed for his thoughts on the reception his players were given following the final whistle in Oxfordshire.

The Yorkshireman slammed the jeering and gestures towards his players as an "absolute disgrace", telling those who wish to partake in such reactions to give their tickets up to "someone who wants to be there".

“Do you know what? I think it's an absolute disgrace," Wilder told The Star. "An absolute disgrace to the players who represent the football club and what they’ve done this season.

“I was speaking to my media guy before and he was telling me to stay away from it, but I’ll meet it head on. It's a joke and a disgrace. If that's what you think of the players then, when we have the good days, don’t be clapping.

“Go home. Be consistent. If you want to come and wait for us to fail and abuse us, verbally and gesturing with abusive hand signals, give your ticket up to someone who wants to be there. Because there are loads of people who can’t get tickets who’d love the opportunity to back us.