Chris Wilder has claimed his Watford stint was the toughest of his career so far.

The 55-year-old compared it to his final season in charge at Sheffield United, in which his side collapsed to a lethargic relegation from the Premier League after finishing ninth the prior campaign.

He has criticised the players, revealing that he was surprised by how they acted at times despite expecting them to behave petulantly before his arrival.

How did Chris Wilder fare as Watford manager?

Wilder was manager at Vicarage Road for nine weeks having only been appointed in March, but has exited the club following the conclusion of the Championship campaign.

Watford could only manage 11th in the second tier table, failing to gain promotion back to the top flight on the first attempt.

The experienced coach was the third man to take the reins of the first team squad in the 2022-23 season, with Rob Edwards and Slaven Bilic having also done so.

The former Blades boss revealed he read the riot act to the squad following their derby defeat to Luton Town, who are now managed by Edwards and in the play-offs, but believes that it had no impact.

“The Premier League with Sheffield United in the second season was tough, but this has been right up there with it,” said Wilder, via the Watford Observer.

“I came in with my eyes wide open.

“I knew there would probably be some petulance at times, I knew there would probably be some indiscipline at times.

“But there were some bits that I found quite surprising in terms of where the players were at, and I should imagine that would have been the same for the two previous managers this season as well.

“It was just so limp [after the Luton loss].

“We pretty much went out the back door that day.

“There’s a reason why Watford is in the situation it is - and I hope they come out the other side for the sake of the supporters.”

What next for Chris Wilder and Watford?

Valerien Ismael has already been confirmed as Wilder’s successor at Watford.

The former West Brom and Barnsley coach will back himself to fare better, but it’s now impossible to imagine anyone being successful with the Hornets given how bad things have gotten there.

Meanwhile, Wilder has been linked with taking the step down to League One with Reading, who were just relegated from the Championship.

That will be another difficult job if he takes it given the difficulties behind the scenes at the club, but it could prove a more stable, long-term position for him to take to rehabilitate his reputation.