Chris Wilder speaks out on recent Middlesbrough issue

Middlesbrough have been one of the best teams in the Championship since Chris Wilder took the reins in November but have struggled to capitalise on the opportunity to build a push for automatic promotion.

Boro have put together a very exciting FA Cup run in the background, beating Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur to set up a quarter final tie with Chelsea, but their league form, particularly away from home, seems to have suffered as a result.

With growing concerns that Boro will miss out on the play-offs if they do not address their shortcomings on the road, Boro travel to Millwall this afternoon.

Wilder gave a brutally honest assessment of the situation when he spoke to TeessideLive.

He said: “You’ve got to pick up points away from home if you want to be at the top of the division.

“One point from 15, regardless of how I saw it for three of the games which was okay in a lot of factors, we’ve got to take that criticism because that’s one point from 15.

“We’ve got five away games left and if we pick up another one point from that 15 we’re not going to be in the play-offs and our season will just fizzle out. So we’ve got to affect that.

“There are no excuses for me. It’s one point from 15 so there are no hard-luck stories, we’re the architects of that.

“It’s quite baffling at the moment why we’re not, but we will have to get to the bottom of it because it’s hurting us at the moment and if we are going to be successful short term we have to deal with it and it has to be better. And obviously, for next year, it will have to be better.”

Wilder has shown a lot of faith in his trusted 3-5-2 formation since arriving at The Riverside, but even that must require some tweaking for Boro to start picking up some better results on their travels.

The Verdict

It does not seem likely that this drab patch on the road will persist, given how flexible Wilder is as a manager and the talent in the squad.

Boro conducted a very promising January transfer window and have provided Wilder with plenty of options in looking to rotate his squad.

It will be interesting to see how Wilder shakes things up with their trip to The Den appearing a very difficult task with Gary Rowett’s men able to leapfrog Boro in victory.

The Teesside club have not won an away league game since the turn of the year and they would need other sides to drop-off considerably to still seal a spot in the play-offs if their lacklustre away displays are not addressed.