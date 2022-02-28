Chris Wilder singles out returning ace ahead of Middlesbrough’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur

Chris Wilder is delighted to have Matt Crooks available for Middlesbrough selection again.

The midfielder was serving a two game suspension that ruled him out of Middlesbrough’s win over West Brom and their 3-2 defeat to Barnsley.

But Crooks makes his return ahead of a massive cup tie with Tottenham Hotspur at the hosts’ new stadium this midweek.

The winner will advance to the quarter final of the FA Cup, with Boro having already knocked out Premier League opposition after their shootout win over Manchester United.

Boro were also without Riley McGree and Jonny Howson at the weekend, which proved costly.

With that, Wilder has now singled out Crooks for his importance to the side upon his return.

“That left us in that situation which wasn’t an ideal situation,” said Wilder, via Teesside Live.

“Matt’s been a regular and an important player in the team, making some huge contributions in my time since I’ve been here.

“He’s been good, and he’s had to be because if he wasn’t he wouldn’t be playing and he wouldn’t have a future at the football club.

“But he has got a future at the football club because his attitude is really good, I enjoy working with him, he wants to learn and be better, he has some really good attributes.

“His work ethic is fabulous and he chips in with goals too, which means he plays the position really well.”

The defeat to Barnsley left the side eighth in the Championship table.

Boro have now lost two of their last three league games, having also lost to Bristol City the weekend before.

Wilder’s side also required a second half comeback to turn things around against West Brom in the midweek fixture.

The Verdict

Crooks has been an integral part of Boro’s midfield this season, so Wilder will be hoping his return makes for a boost to the side.

This has been the worst run of form that Wilder has presided over since joining the club in November.

The Spurs game offers the chance for a reset as it can give the team a new focus.

Boro will also be big underdogs in this game, which should allow them to play without pressure, which could be just what the side needs after recent results.