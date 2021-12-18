Chris Wilder singles out Middlesbrough player following Bournemouth victory

Chris Wilder praised veteran full-back Neil Taylor as they ran out 1-0 winners in the lunchtime kick-off against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Having been unattached since his Aston Villa contract expired in the summer, Taylor joined Boro as a free agent last month having been on trial for the weeks prior to his deal being signed.

He played a number of under-23 games in that trial period and has had to be patient for his chance in a Boro shirt, with Marc Bola occupying the left-wing-back birth.

He started his first game for Wilder’s side against Bournemouth though due to Bola’s absence and helped his side keep a clean sheet, which left the Boro boss pleased with the defender’s contribution.

Quiz: Have Middlesbrough signed a player from each of these 20 clubs in the last 5 seasons?

1 of 20 Have the club signed a player from Cardiff City? Yes No

He told the Northern Echo: “He was up against mobile players in wide positions, but didn’t get exposed. He was good with the ball, and gave us a nice calmness about our play.

“I’m delighted for Neil because it’s been quite a difficult season for him, with not getting a club.

Wilder then went into more detail about signing Taylor, and why he’s an important addition to his side, saying: “We talked about the balance and the depth of the squad, and Neil knows what it’s all about with the professional that he is, and the way he’s had to look after himself.

“He’s come in and played well, and gives us balance and competition in that position.”

Middlesbrough moved within two points of the top six and currently sit in ninth in what is starting to look like a crowded play-off race.

The Verdict

As Wilder points out, Taylor is an important signing for multiple reasons. He’s experienced, professional and knows what it takes to get promoted out of the Championship.

He adds versatility to the squad, being able to play as part of the back three or at wing-back and will be hugely important to this side going forward.