Chris Wilder has issued his verdict on Sheffield United's latest recruit, which comes in the form of former Peterborough United captain Harrison Burrows.

The 22-year-old full-back has excelled at the Weston Homes Stadium ever since breaking into the side, with his performances in Posh's previous two League One campaigns highlighting his current ability and bundles of potential to reach the highest echelons of English football.

Unsurprisingly, the Blades faced strong competition for his signature as fellow Championship outfits such as Leeds United, Preston North End and Portsmouth were all sides previously mooted as potential destinations for Burrows, as well as third tier outfit Birmingham City, who have demonstrated mass ambition this summer.

However, after reports surfaced earlier in the week that the defender's medical was taking place at Bramall Lane ahead of the well-anticipated move, Burrows has finally put pen-to-paper on a long-term deal with the Steel City side, with the Peterborough Telegraph reporting that the initial fee is £3 million, with another £3 million agreed in performance-related add-ons.

Chris Wilder reacts as Sheffield United seal Harrison Burrows transfer

Burrows has signed a four-year contract with his new employers after enjoying a stellar season in the third tier last time out, and his new boss, Chris Wilder has spoken about how the long-winded negotiation process describes the left-back's persona.

"When we signed Kieffer (Moore) I spoke about persistence and patience from all parties in getting the deal done, and exactly the same can be said for Harrison's move to Bramall Lane," Wilder told official club media.

"Harrison's performances over the last couple of seasons have made him a wanted man, and I think it's a real tick in the box for us, as a club, that he has decided his future is best served by coming here.

"His desire to come and play here has been underlined by his ability to keep a calm head and be patient in order for everything to come together.

"I'm sure there would have been times when he could have gone elsewhere, there will have been no shortage of interest, but he's waited, and we're delighted to get this one over the line.

"For me, it speaks volumes for what he thinks of this football club, that he's been happy to sit tight in order for it to all go through.

"One of his many key attributes is his versatility. His arrival will give us options in a number of positions which can only be a benefit over the course of a competitive Championship campaign.

"He's another young lad who has the ability to improve on what has been an excellent start to his professional career, and we, as a staff, are really excited to be working with him."

Harrison Burrows deal is a coup for Sheffield United

When a player is garnering 30 goal contributions across all competitions in a season which saw Peterborough crowned the latest EFL Trophy winners at Wembley - thanks to Burrows' two-goal haul, with the second being a spectacular last-minute strike - it's to the surprise of nobody that sides of a step-up in stature were monitoring his situation with just 12 months left on his deal with the Cambridgeshire outfit.

Harrison Burrows' 23/24 League One Stats Total Matches Played 45 Average Rating 7.41 Goals 6 Assists 14 Big Chances Created 20 Key Passes per Game 2.6 Touches per Game 101 Clean Sheets 11 Interceptions per Game 1.0 Tackles per Game 2.0 Balls Recovered per Game 6.2 Dribbled Past per Game 1.2 Duels Won per Game 4.5 All stats as per Sofascore

Wilder has made a number of shrewd transfers already this window amid a backdrop of continued takeover discussions, as the highly-coveted defender joins the likes of Moore, Jamie Shackleton, Sam McCallum and Callum O'Hare, whilst the Blades boss continues to make sweeping changes across a squad which performed way below-par in last season's Premier League campaign.

And, with a four-year deal being signed, an initial £3 million deal for such a talented performer could prove to be one of the bargain deals across the entire summer, should Burrows realise his potential after previously enjoying a solid campaign on a personal level when his former employers were relegated from the Championship in 2022, scoring three and assisting a further seven goals across 37 matches.

With United harbouring much loftier ambitions, this signing is a real statement of intent from the Blades as they look to secure a third promotion from the division since 2019.