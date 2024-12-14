Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder believes the current takeover saga at Bramall Lane won't adversely affect the club's promotion push.

Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Wilder believes it won't affect their promotion because he's of the view that the off-field saga doesn't impact the players "one bit", as he came out strong against any potential excuses for a future drop-off in form.

The Blades have made an excellent start to the season, despite the fact they were forced to start the 2024/25 campaign on -2 points.

Climbing to the top of the Championship table again on Wednesday night following a 1-0 away win at Millwall, they are currently in a battle with the likes of Leeds United and Burnley for a top-two finish.

Championship table (1st-4th) Team P GD Pts 1 Sheffield United 20 17 42 2 Leeds United 20 22 41 3 Burnley 20 17 38 4 Sunderland 20 14 37 (Table correct as of December 14th, 2024)

There's plenty of time to go until the season ends, and all of those pushing for promotion should have the chance to strengthen during the January window, but United are currently in a decent position and look to be in a strong position to finish in the top six.

Whether they will secure a top-two place remains to be seen, but they recruited well in the summer and that could guide them to success.

Chris Wilder makes Sheffield United takeover admission

At this point, current owner Prince Abdullah and Steve Rosen's consortium remain in negotiations at this stage regarding a promotion bonus and this isn't ideal, considering this saga has gone on for months now.

But Wilder is keen not to use that as an excuse for his players, telling the Sheffield Star: "It's (the takeover saga) got nothing to do with [the players]. Absolutely nothing. They've just got to get on with playing football. It's got something to do with me, a little bit, but not anyone else.

Related Leeds United have big advantage over Sheffield United in the next two months - they must capitalise Leeds United must take advantage of their favourable fixture list to catch Sheffield United and put daylight between them and the chasing pack.

"Of course there are questions from the staff and people like that, but absolutely nothing to do with the players.

"Their job is to get on with it and play as well as they possibly can, which they are doing. Producing really good performances. Grinding it out when we have to, and playing well when we have to.

"So it's nothing to do with them at all."

Sheffield United have everything going for them on the pitch

United have the necessary ingredients on the field to be successful.

They have an excellent back four, a goalkeeper who has proved to be a very shrewd addition and some players who can make a real difference in the final third.

The Blades could potentially need a midfield addition to replace Oliver Arblaster, who looks set to spend a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

However, they have some high-quality players they can rely on.

And they won promotion at the end of the 2022/23 season with an ownership saga ongoing, so there's no reason why they can't do the same at the end of this term.