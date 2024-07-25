Highlights Sheffield United are interested in signing Josh Bowler for Nottingham Forest as Chris Wilder looks to improve his squad.

Bowler, who hasn't played for Forest, has plenty of Championship experience, featuring for Blackpool, Hull City and, most recently, Cardiff City.

It is thought that any move for the winger will be a loan deal.

Sheffield United are interested in signing Nottingham Forest’s Josh Bowler as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

The 25-year-old is contracted to the Reds after moving to the City Ground in 2022, but he has yet to make an appearance for Forest.

Sheffield United considering Josh Bowler transfer move

That looks highly unlikely to change under Nuno Espirito Santo, so another switch seems inevitable and it has been claimed by reporter Graeme Bailey that the Blades are tracking Bowler.

Chris Wilder is looking to add to his group ahead of the new season, with a squad overhaul underway at Bramall Lane following their relegation from the Premier League – with a loan move to the Blades thought to be more likely than a permanent deal.

Bowler would add quality and depth out wide, with the attacker having spent the previous season on loan at Cardiff City, where he found the net five times.

Prior to that, Bowler had played in the Championship with Blackpool and Hull City over the years, whilst he spent time with Olympiacos immediately after joining Forest.

So, Bowler has a decent pedigree, but is he capable of making his mark on a team that will be expected to push for promotion? Here our writers share their thoughts…

Chris Gallagher

This would be a decent move by Sheffield United.

Bowler had a very impressive period with Blackpool when he was at Bloomfield Road in 2021, but he hasn’t kicked on since that surprise move to Forest.

His time on loan with Olympiacos didn’t go to plan, and whilst he did play regular football with Cardiff last season, he only showed flashes of his ability.

So, he’s not the most exciting potential signing for the Blades, but he is a player who knows what the Championship is about, and he would provide the team with a bit more spark and creativity from out wide - which they are badly lacking right now.

Josh Bowler's Championship Stats - Cardiff City 23/24 (Source: Sofascore) Appearances 38 Goals 5 Assists 1 xG 3.77 xA 1.55 Dribbling success 34% Pass accuracy 78%

As well as that, Wilder could work his magic to get Bowler back to his best levels, and if he does do that, he could become a very useful member of the squad.

When you consider that it’s expected to be a loan move for Bowler, it’s very low-risk for the Blades, so this would be a sensible deal that could pay off spectacularly if things go well.

It’s clear that more business needs to be done to ensure Sheffield United are capable of pushing for promotion, and Bowler would certainly help enhance the squad, even if more is required.

Ned Holmes

It's fair to say that Bowler hasn't hit the heights that many were predicting over the past few years.

The 25-year-old was well-regarded when he left the Everton academy and dazzled at Blackpool in 2021/22 but the move to Nottingham Forest has without doubt proven the wrong one.

He's not made a single appearance for the Reds, spending time out on loan over the last few years instead and only showing in glimpses the player that had terrorised Championship defenders during his breakthrough season at Bloomfield Road.

Bowler is a player that needs to be loved and so a fresh start makes a lot of sense while a club like Blades, who will be hoping to challenge for promotion next season, could be just the sort of move that helps him get back to his best consistently.

It's been a summer of change at Bramall Lane, with Wilder swapping out some of his trusted lieutenants for fresh blood and you can understand why he and the club see the winger as an opportunity. A loan deal makes sense given his struggles recently. It's low risk but if he can get back to his best then a free permanent transfer could well follow when his contract is up next summer.

Bowler did not leave Cardiff City, where he spent last season on loan, as a particularly popular player but there were glimpses of the threat and guile he offers from the flanks, gliding past defenders or turning them inside out on occasion, while he offers goal threat as well.

Confidence looks to be the problem but if Wilder can help him find new belief then the Blades boss will be adding another dangerous weapon to his growing arsenal.