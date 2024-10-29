This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United continue to keep pace with the leading pack in the Championship, with the Blades getting back to winning ways against Stoke City last time out.

The Steel City side claimed a 2-0 victory over the Potters on Saturday, with goals from Kieffer Moore and Tyrese Campbell earning all three points, having gone down to Leeds United and Middlesbrough in the two outings before the weekend.

Full-back Alfie Gilchrist played his part in the win, with his drive from the edge of the area being turned in by Moore for the opener, with the Chelsea loanee continuing to have an influence at both ends of the pitch during his time at Bramall Lane.

The 20-year-old has proven himself to be a top talent during his stint in Yorkshire, which has left Football League World’s Sheffield United fan pundit Jimmy from Blades Ramble wanting to see even more of the defender in the weeks to come.

Alfie Gilchrist demand made of Chris Wilder after Sheffield United loan move

Since making the move from Stamford Bridge for the 24/25 campaign, Gilchrist has already played a major part in United’s impressive start to life back in the EFL.

The England youth international has featured in all of his temporary side’s Championship matches so far, although he was recently dropped to the bench for clashes against Swansea City and Leeds United.

Despite being a regular in the starting lineup, the right-back is yet to finish a game for the Blades this season, with Wilder often pulling him off in the last quarter of matches, with another defender taking his spot for the remainder of the game.

Having proven his importance to the side, Jimmy is of the belief that the Chelsea loanee should be seeing games out in the future, and starting the most important games of the season when they come about.

When asked who should be playing more within the Blades side, he said: “It is a tricky one, because Chris Wilder definitely knows his best team, and it includes Alfie Gilchrist, and for me, he is by far and away the strongest right-back at the club.

“There is levels, and I think he is our top performer at right-back. However, I am not entirely sure he has finished a game yet, and he regularly gets subbed off quite early usually, around 60 minutes.

Alfie Gilchrist Championship stats 24/25 (FBRef) Appearances 12 Starts 10 Minutes played 807 Dribblers tackled 15 Blocks 19 Interceptions 11

“So that can be frustrating, and he was also dropped inexplicably; he didn’t play against Leeds, Wilder changed the formation and opted for Jamie Shackleton, which again was quite confusing.

“So I think he knows his best team, so when we go to Leeds and go to Middlesbrough and don’t believe we have put out our best sides, it can be very frustrating, but that is just nitpicking.”

Alfie Gilchrist effect on Sheffield United

Before the recent international break, Sheffield United had kept six clean straight sheets in the Championship, with Gilchrist playing a major role in his side’s defensive efforts.

The young defender can only be topped by the tenacious Vini Souza (17) for dribblers tackled throughout the season to date (15), while no other teammate can top his 19 blocks, as he puts his body on the line to keep the opposition at bay.

The Blades have a defensive unit that is proving tough to crack after their relegation from the Premier League, with Gilchrist’s performances on the right-side of that lineup already earning the adoration of the Bramall Lane faithful.

With the energy and work rate he puts in during his time on the pitch, it can be no surprise that he isn’t always finishing matches, but a trust from Wilder that the Chelsea loanee can do the job required of him when needed the most would be warmly welcomed by the United faithful in the weeks to come.