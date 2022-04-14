Chris Wilder shares update on key Middlesbrough duo ahead of Bournemouth showdown

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has revealed that while Isaiah Jones will be available for tomorrow’s showdown with AFC Bournemouth, Dael Fry is set to miss this fixture due to an issue with his calf.

Jones was unable to participate in Boro’s recent clashes with Fulham and Hull City due to illness but has now made a full recovery.

In the absence of the wing-back, Middlesbrough were unable to deliver the goods in these aforementioned fixtures as they suffered back-to-back defeats.

Fry had to be substituted during last weekend’s meeting with Hull after picking up an issue with his calf at the Riverside Stadium.

Whereas the defender will not make the trip to the Vitality Stadium, he could potentially be in contention to feature in Boro’s clash with Huddersfield Town on Monday.

Currently eighth in the Championship, Middlesbrough will be determined to put pressure on the teams above them in the league standings by picking up a positive result on their travels on Friday.

Ahead of this fixture, Wilder has shared an update on Jones and Fry.

Speaking to Teesside Live about Jones, the Boro boss said: “Jonah is okay.

“He will be involved on Friday.”

Quiz: Do any of these 12 famous people support Middlesbrough?

1 of 12 Does James Arthur support Middlesbrough? Yes No

Making reference to Fry, Wilder added: “It’s going to be a struggle for Dael.

“He won’t be involved on Friday.

“Hopefully he might be okay for Monday but he’s out for Friday.

“He’s got an issue with his calf.

“His calf tightened up so it’s really disappointing because he’s been good.”

The Verdict

Whereas Boro’s fans will be delighted to hear that Jones is set to make his return to action tomorrow, Fry’s absence is unquestionably a blow for the club as he is one of their key players.

During the 31 league appearances that he has made for Middlesbrough this season, the defender has managed to average a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.81 at this level.

Sol Bamba could be handed a start against Bournemouth after being brought on as Fry’s replacement last weekend.

As for Jones, he will be determined to add to the 10 direct goal contributions that he has already provided at this level in the current term in tomorrow’s fixture as Boro look to secure a crucial victory.