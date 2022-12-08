Chris Wilder shares revealing insight into Sheffield United’s appointment of Paul Heckingbottom

Chris Wilder has revealed that Paul Heckingbottom was brought to Sheffield United with the thinking that he could eventually succeed him as manager.

The lifelong fan was named as Blades boss in 2016 and he went on to bring huge success to the club, which included two promotions and two years in the Premier League.

During that period, Heckingbottom arrived as U23 boss, whilst he was named as caretaker after Wilder departed towards the end of the relegation season from the top-flight.

And, speaking to League of 72, Wilder explained that the hierarchy at Bramall Lane always had in mind that Heckingbottom could succeed Wilder, even though Slavisa Jokanovic was initially named as his replacement.

“There was a succession plan put in place without going into too much detail about it.

“Paul was at a bit of a crossroads with his career, there was talk about him going to work with the FA, I sensed an opportunity to bring him to Sheffield United with Jack Lester and revamp the youth system there and with the attitude that Paul has and the qualities from a leadership point of view as a coach and as a personality as well.

“To cut a long story short, if anything happened to me, if I left or my contract was terminated or I went on to something else, there was ideally someone there to take the reins.

“Without being too controversial I think perhaps the board look back at that time now regarding the appointment of Slavisa Jokanovic, who was an outstanding manager and how fabulous he did at Fulham, but there was a structure in place for the club if they do get relegated, as obviously the first season was a memorable, fantastic one, the second one, COVID and no support in the ground and how that team relied on the support it turned losses into draws and draws into wins and the underdog as well away from home.

“Then you look at what happens if you get relegated and if that does happen, where you’re set to go back up.

“And I’m sure if Paul had continued from Premier League days into the Championship – it’s if, buts and maybes but his record has been first-class and as you see now when you go to Bramall Lane, like Burnley did, how difficult it is for the top team in the Championship to get a result.”

Sheffield United have been transformed since Heckingbottom came in for Jokanovic last year and they currently sit second in the Championship.

The verdict

This is an interesting insight from Wilder and it’s the way that clubs should be run, as you should always be looking ahead.

Of course, they didn’t go with Heckingbottom initially and that’s probably something that the hierarchy regret as the current boss has been brilliant since taking over the first-team.

There is a real connection between the players and fans now, which brings back similarities to when Wilder was in charge. Now, it’s down to the current crop to make it another promotion winning season.

