Chris Wilder shares injury update on Middlesbrough quartet ahead of Huddersfield clash

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has revealed that Andraz Sporar and Duncan Watmore are both likely to be available for selection for tomorrow’s clash with Huddersfield Town.

Meanwhile, Dael Fry and Martin Payero could be involved with the main group of players next week when Boro resume training.

Fry has been sidelined for the club’s last eight league matches due to a groin injury whilst Payero is currently struggling with an Achilles problem.

Sporar has featured on 14 occasions for Middlesbrough this season and will be looking to help the club bounce back from their recent defeat to Preston North End this weekend.

Watmore will also be keen to make a positive impression in this particular fixture after making his ninth league start of the 2021/22 campaign against the Lilywhites.

Yet to pick up a victory during his time in charge of the club, Wilder will be determined to guide Middlesbrough to a win over the Terriers on Saturday.

Currently 15th in the Championship, Boro could move above the likes of Preston and Luton Town in the standings if they seal all three points at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Ahead of this fixture, Wilder has offered an update on Sporar, Watmore, Fry and Payero.

Speaking to Teesside Live about Sporar and Watmore, Wilder said: “They came through Tuesday.

“There are a couple of situations, but we’re really confident both Duncan and Andraz will be involved on Saturday.”

Making reference to Fry and Payero, Wilder added: “They’re stepping up their training over the weekend and will hopefully be back involved in the group on Monday.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Watmore and Sporar have both managed to illustrate glimpses of their talent at this level this season, Wilder will be hoping that this duo will be able to step up to the mark for his side tomorrow.

Watmore recently recorded an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.13 in the club’s clash with Millwall as he provided an assist in this fixture.

Meanwhile, Sporar has been directly involved in five goals in the Championship during the current campaign.

If both of these players are able to produce eye-catching performances against Huddersfield this weekend, they could help Boro secure a morale-boosting victory in this fixture.

As for Fry and Payero, Wilder ought to consider easing this duo back into action when they are fit enough to feature at senior level.