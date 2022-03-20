Chris Wilder shares injury update on Middlesbrough duo after FA Cup defeat to Chelsea

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has admitted that he doesn’t believe that Paddy McNair and Dael Fry will be out of action for a considerable period of time after both players sustained injuries during yesterday’s clash with Chelsea.

Fry picked an issue with his groin in this fixture whilst McNair suffered a foot injury at the Riverside Stadium.

Middlesbrough would have been hoping to book their place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup by causing a shock in their meeting with Chelsea.

However, the Blues proved to be too strong for Boro as they sealed a 2-0 victory on their travels.

Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring for Chelsea in the 15th minute of the fixture as he slotted an effort past Middlesbrough goalkeeper Joe Lumley.

Thomas Tuchel’s side then doubled their advantage as Hakim Ziyech fired home from outside of the area.

Chelsea continued to create chances in the second-half as Middlesbrough failed to find a way back into the game.

Following his side’s defeat to the Blues, Wilder shared an injury update on McNair and Fry.

Speaking to the Northern Echo about this duo, the Boro boss said: “Dael’s got a bit of a groin issue, some tightness in that area.

“He felt it after 20-25 minutes, but got himself through to half-time, but that was the end of it after that.

“Accidently, from a corner, the goalkeeper trod on Paddy’s foot.

“It’s an impact injury on the top of his foot, so it’s incredibly sore.

“We’re assessing those boys.

“We don’t believe they’re going to be out for any length of time, so obviously the international break has come at a good time for that.”

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update for Boro as they would have been fearing the worst when McNair and Fry picked up their respective injuries on Saturday.

Not set to make their return to action until April 2nd, Middlesbrough could be able to call upon these two aforementioned players for their clash with Peterborough United if they avoid setbacks in their road to recovery.

Having been eliminated from the FA Cup, Boro’s sole focus between now and the end of the regular season will be to seal a place in the play-offs.

McNair could play a major role in Middlesbrough’s push for a top-six finish as he has managed to provide seven direct goal contributions in 34 league appearances.

Fry may also make a difference for Boro in the closing stages of the campaign as he is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.81 in the Championship.