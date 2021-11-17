Chris Wilder set to secure Middlesbrough transfer agreement with ex-Premier League player

It appears as though new Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder is already keeping himself busy and trying to sort out the squad at his new side, with the boss already planning his first transfer deal by bringing in Neil Taylor according to BBC Sport.

The defender last played his football in the Premier League for Aston Villa and spent five seasons with the club before departing in search of more gametime.

He has been a free agent ever since and it means the 32-year-old is not limited by any transfer windows – he can move to a new club freely.

It looks like his next team might be Middlesbrough. The player has spent some time at the Riverside Stadium on trial and it looks as though he has impressed during his time there, as he is now set to agree a deal with the club.

It wouldn’t be a long-term deal though – instead, he is likely to pen a contract until the winter transfer window, which would allow Chris Wilder to get a proper look at Taylor and whether he will be utilised in his team going forward. If he is, that would then allow the manager to agree fresh terms with him in the turn of the year.

He may not walk straight into the side at Boro but he can certainly offer the team something in defence. He’s well-versed in Championship football and knows what it takes to compete at this level, having spent seven seasons at Swansea. He is also a Wales international and has featured numerous times for his country – something that could also benefit Middlesbrough in their bid for a play-off push.

Wilder then is already trying to implement his philosophies and bring in some players that he wants – and if he can get Middlesbrough up into the top six of the Championship, then the fans certainly won’t mind.

The Verdict

Neil Taylor is certainly not a bad signing by any means. He may be 32 now but he still has plenty of gas left in the tank and has plenty of experience that Boro can utilise to aid them in their quest for promotion this campaign.

The defender looked decent in the Premier League, so a drop down in division won’t faze him and means that he will be well-equipped to deal with the second tier. He might not be a regular at first – or he might not get a chance at all – but if Wilder allows him gametime, then expect him to grab the opportunity with both hands.