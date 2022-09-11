Chris Wilder set to make Middlesbrough selection decision that will impact Manchester City loanee

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder is going to stick with goalkeeper Liam Roberts according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Speaking on his Patreon account, Nixon reported that Wilder is ready to stick with Liam Roberts over Manchester City loanee Zach Steffen despite the formers return to fitness.

Roberts has played in Boro’s last three games and has impressed after deputising in two wins out of three so far.

He also put in an assured performance in the Tees-Wear derby against Sunderland, keeping a clean sheet in the process. This form has seemingly prompted Wilder to give Roberts time as Boro’s number one which may frustrate Steffen, whose parent club apparently want him to play every week.

Boro were long frustrated in their search for a number one goalkeeper which may have taken Wilder longer than he would have liked having failed to land Dean Henderson from Manchester United.

Boro went with Steffen who has looked shaky on Teeside in his time there so far, arguably being at fault for two goals in the 3-2 defeat away at QPR earlier this season, whilst failing to keep a clean sheet in a leaky side.

The Verdict

The news is sure to not go down well with both Steffen and his parent club Manchester City as the US international would have been brought in as number one.

With a World Cup on the horizon as well, Steffen needs to be playing games but he has looked shaky so far and with Roberts impressing, it may be for the best that the former Northampton man continues in goal.

That being said, Steffen does come with a pedigree and this upturn in form for Roberts could prompt the 27-year-old to improve with competition threatening his place in the side.