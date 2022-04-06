Chris Wilder sends strong message ahead of Middlesbrough’s clash with Fulham

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has vowed to continue with the same approach as his side take on league leaders Fulham this evening.

The Cottagers are flying high at the moment, with a return to the Premier League seeming inevitable. However, Boro have the same target and Wilder told Teesside Live that he won’t be making changes just because they are coming up against Marco Silva’s talented side.

“We’ll be no different in terms of our approach. We go into the game to win. People’s opinions might differ on when teams change shape or their approach for opponents, but for us, I don’t feel there is a need to. We want to make sure the players get the shape and we feel it suits us, so let’s master that.

“We understand the challenges from a team who really from the very start were destined to go back up. They are favourites and they should be favourites with the quality that they’ve got and the goals they’ve got in them.”

Even though the visitors start as favourites with the bookmakers, Boro will be encouraged by the fact they have won eight consecutive games at the Riverside Stadium in the league.

The verdict

This is the right thing for Wilder to say because you only have to see how Boro performed in the FA Cup to see they are a very good side.

So, when you progress past Manchester United and Tottenham, there won’t be any fear about Fulham, even if the Cottagers obviously deserve respect given the quality they have.

Ultimately, it will be a huge test for Boro and Wilder will be interested to see how his team cope as they chase a top six finish.

