Chris Wilder sends Middlesbrough transfer warning to fans

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has warned fans that there may be no more additions between now and the end of the month, making this admission to the Northern Echo.

Boro have transformed their first-team squad in the previous 12 months, dipping into the European and South American markets during the summer to strengthen their squad along with England-based recruits.

This recruitment has proved to be successful thus far, with the likes of Andraz Sporar and Martin Payero settling into life well at the Riverside Stadium and the former proving to be a real hit with the fans on Teesside.

Under a new man in Wilder, this makeover has continued with the 54-year-old making four signings this month and securing the future of left-wing back Neil Taylor who arrived as the first addition of his tenure back in November.

Recruiting Aaron Connolly, Folarin Balogun (both loan deals) and advanced midfielder Riley McGree as his high-profile signings during this window, the second-tier side have gone a long way in strengthening their attack and have asserted themselves as realistic promotion contenders after a successful first couple of months under the stewardship of their manager.

This has increased excitement on Teesside – but Wilder has brought fans back down to earth with a frank transfer admission with a few players already through the door.

Speaking to the Northern Echo, he said: “There is a couple of areas we’ve identified if we can do (make further signings).

“If we can’t and it doesn’t make us any better then we won’t do it because the group is in a better place than what it was two or three weeks ago in my opinion.

“That’s my job and Kieran’s job but there’s a couple of areas that if we can, we’d like to.”

The Verdict:

The forward department is sorted now and with Payero available as an alternative to McGree as a more attacking midfielder, Wilder’s transfer focus will be on the positions behind them.

A replacement for James Lea-Siliki could be ideal if the Cameroonian was to depart the Riverside early after failing to make any sort of impact in England, especially with Paddy McNair dropping into central defence under his current boss.

They also seem to be reasonably well-stocked at the back though, although it remains to be seen whether they want to invest in another right-sided player with Anfernee Dijksteel mostly operating as a centre-back at this stage.

That’s likely to be a loan deal though with Djed Spence set to return from Nottingham Forest at the end of the campaign.

With this, will a new goalkeeper arrive at the club? Dejan Stojanovic’s departure has created a vacancy in this position and with Wilder experimenting with both Joe Lumley and Luke Daniels, he may decide an established first-choice shot-stopper is needed as they look to secure promotion back to the Premier League.