Chris Wilder sends clear Middlesbrough transfer message

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has insisted that the club will not be selling any players on the cheap during the summer transfer window.

Wilder has overseen a remarkable turnaround since taking over at The Riverside Stadium back in November, helping ‘Boro emerge as genuine promotion contenders.

The north east club currently sit ninth in the Championship table, two points adrift of the play-offs, while they have also reached the FA Cup Quarter Finals after claiming the scalps of Manchester United and Tottenham.

That is something that, with focus starting to turn towards the summer market, could start to attract attention in several ‘Boro players from elsewhere.

However, it seems Wilder is adamant that regardless of where that interest might come from, the club will not be letting any players go easily once the market reopens.

Have these 22 ex-Middlesbrough players retired or not?

1 of 22 Is Stuart Parnaby retired or still playing? Retired Still playing

Speaking about possible interest in members of his squad come the end of this season, the Middlesbrough boss told The Teesside Gazette: “We’ve worked incredibly hard with these players, some from academy level, for a number of years.

“I think you all know the attitude of Steve [Gibson] and he doesn’t give anything away. He’s a tough guy in many senses.

“We’re not a charity and no one will be cherry-picking any of our players and just picking them off.

“We’re in a good position. Of course, the way football is and the way the order of football is, these things can happen and we have to deal with them at the right time.

“But we’re not having to deal with them at this moment and, as I’m sure you should imagine, the players’ feet are kept firmly on the ground.

“We have quite a bit of experience of keeping players’ feet on the ground and I quite enjoy that now and again. But the attitude of the group is humble and honest and that’s the way we want to keep it.

“Certainly though, these things happen in football but as far as I’m concerned the goal is to keep everyone together and building, and adding better players to the group to make us stronger.

“There is plenty of work going into that ahead of the summer window to hopefully make us a stronger and better group.”

Middlesbrough are next in action on Saturday, when they face a big game in the promotion battle against seventh placed Luton Town.

The Verdict

This does feel like a positive outlook for those of a Middlesbrough perspective.

There are plenty of high quality players within that ‘Boro squad, who could play a big role in helping the club to promotion next season, if they do not achieve that during the current campaign.

As a result, keeping hold of those players could certainly be vital for the club, and the fact they seem adamant about doing that does feel like a statement of inent.

When you add in the prospect of adding other players to the squad come the end of the season, it does appear that this could be an exciting summer for supporters of the club.