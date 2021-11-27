Chris Wilder reveals what will be ‘huge’ to Middlesbrough’s chances of a top-six finish

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder believes a top-six finish is a realistic target this season if he can make one or two tweaks to his side in January, speaking about this ambition to the Teesside Gazette.

After investing in 12 new senior players during the summer, the second-tier outfit have endured a reasonably underwhelming start to their 2021/22 campaign, but will be hoping to push on with the likes of Martin Payero and Andraz Sporar now fully accustomed to life in North Yorkshire.

Going from one multiple promotion-winning manager in Neil Warnock to another one in Wilder earlier this month, with the latter taking Championship rivals Sheffield United from League One to the Premier League, Boro will be hoping to look up rather than down after finding themselves hovering around midtable.

The Teesside club temporarily climbed into the top six just over a month ago with a comfortable 2-0 away win against Cardiff City, but failed to build on that and have now left themselves with a challenging but not impossible task in their quest to reintroduce themselves into the promotion mix.

According to Football Insider, Wilder is already drawing up transfer plans ahead of the January window as he looks to stamp his authority on Boro’s squad.

And as part of that, forward Uche Ikpeazu has reportedly been made available for sale with the likes of Sporar, Duncan Watmore and 18-year-old Josh Coburn currently ahead of him in the pecking order.

Speaking about the importance of this upcoming transfer period for their play-off hopes, the 54-year-old said: “If we can add one or two bits and pieces to our game then yeah definitely (they can get play-offs).

“January is huge because of the quality we’re going to bring in that suits the way we play.

“I want to win the next game. The feeling I want the players to have after a setback is the feeling I had on Tuesday – disappointment. You can reflect and think that went well and that went well but we lost a game of football.

“If you’re a competitor, defeat doesn’t sit easy. If you’re playing a game of pool in that next room, you want to win. That’s the attitude you need.

“In training if it’s a small sided game you want to win, if it’s a sprint you want to do your best. You have to maximise everything.”

The Verdict

Although the January window will be needed for Wilder to get the most out of his squad, especially with the contrast in playing style between the 54-year-old and predecessor Warnock, Boro cannot afford to coast through from now until next year.

This is especially important if they want to maintain their challenge for the top six, because there are plenty of teams currently close together in midtable and all it takes is for a few teams to gain consistency for the gap between the play-off race and Wilder’s men to widen if they aren’t on their A-game.

However, the Teesside outfit have already played with a back five earlier in the season and this should make the adaptation from Warnock to their current boss a lot easier, though there will continue to be teething problems as they adapt to different coaching methods.

A finish in the top six certainly isn’t out of the question though with the likes of Payero and Matt Crooks proving to be shrewd summer signings, and January will be a good opportunity to add the quality and depth they need to compete.

Another forward to replace Ikpeazu and a central defender to allow Paddy McNair to play in midfield should be at the top of their list, ahead of what could be an exciting business end to the campaign.