Chris Wilder reveals stumbling block stopping dream of bringing EFL man to Sheffield United

Chris Wilder has revealed that he’d love to bring David Brooks back to Sheffield United if he had the chance but that the likely financial cost of doing such a deal is what is holding the Blades back from doing so, as quoted by Yorkshire Live.

The Blades were beaten 2-0 by Wolves on Monday night as their Premier League campaign got up and running and Wilder may well be looking to add to his side further before the window shuts next month.

Indeed, Brooks is a player he and the Blades are well familiar with after he shone there – something that led him to move to Bournemouth.

Of course, since then the Cherries have dropped into the Championship and the Blades now boast Premier League football but Wilder has revealed that that alone might not be enough to get Brooks back, citing the money it would take:

“Like with Ravel (Morrison) last year, we needed somebody that could do something a bit different. But something a bit different is £40m-£50m and the best part of £70-80k a week.

“I would love to bring David Brooks back to this football club if he was available.

“With due respect to Bournemouth and Jason Tindall and everybody there, maybe I am wrong in speaking about David, but I would love to get him and bring him back.

“He’s a match-winner and the likes of those, you have just seen what Jack Grealish is signing for and what he is worth.

“So we have to take chances on players and Oliver Burke fits that.

“We have to go down this road. We can’t go and get somebody for that sort of money.”

The Verdict

Brooks would be a welcome signing at many Premier League clubs and surely at Sheffield United who saw him leave not so long ago.

He’s a star in the making and is good enough to be playing in the top flight because, with the right club, that potential could be realised.

The Blades could help him along, obviously, but money might put him out of reach.