Chris Wilder reveals something he’s been ‘delighted’ with since arriving at Middlesbrough

Chris Wilder has had a fortnight on the training ground in looking to get his ideas across to the Middlesbrough squad.

Andraz Sporar, James Lea Siliki and Paddy McNair went on international duty but that did not hold Wilder back in putting his own stamp on the group of players that were left behind.

Wilder is known for deploying a very different tactical strategy to that of Neil Warnock so it will be interesting to see how Boro adapt against Millwall on Saturday.

The former Sheffield United manager expressed his happiness at the players’ work ethics since his arrival when he spoke to BBC Radio Tees Sport.

He said: “One of the things that I’ve been delighted with is the attitude of the players, they’ve been first class. They all want to be part of this football club and so they should be because it’s a fabulous football club.

“We’re in a decent enough position, we’re midway really. I’d like us to be a lot higher and that’s got to be the aim and ambition.

“It’s a very open division.”

Gary Rowett’s Lions will provide a stern test and were able to spoil the party in Steve Cooper’s first game in charge of Nottingham Forest to take a point from the City Ground.

The Verdict

It is a very evenly matched encounter between two sides who have been very defensively sound in patches over the last couple of seasons. The Lions are sat just a point off of the play-off places and therefore will not be lacking motivation at the Riverside.

Uche Ikpeazu, Marcus Browne, Dael Fry and Marc Bola remain out injured so the ageing duo of Sol Bamba and Lee Peltier may be required once again to help Boro grab a foothold in the game.

Warnock has set an excellent platform for Wilder to build from this season, the foundations are certainly there for the club to go on and challenge for the top six with the ambition from the board clear to see in their recent transfer business.