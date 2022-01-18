Chris Wilder reveals reasoning behind his current transfer stance on Middlesbrough man

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has admitted that he is willing to let James Lea Siliki move on to pastures new due to the midfielder’s inability to establish himself as a key player for the club this season.

Wilder recently told BBC Radio Tees Sport (as cited by The Northern Echo) that the midfielder will be allowed to leave whilst his team-mates Uche Ikpeazu and Marcus Browne have been made available for transfer.

Boro have already waved goodbye to Onel Hernandez this month who was recalled by Norwich City in order to facilitate a loan move to Birmingham City.

Lea Siliki would have been hoping to make a positive impact at the Riverside Stadium this season after securing a temporary switch from French side Rennes last year.

However, the midfielder has been limited to 10 appearances in the Championship due to the presence of Matt Crooks, Jonny Howson and Marcus Tavernier.

With Boro opting to bolster midfield options by swooping for Riley McGree last week, Lea Siliki is likely to fall further down the pecking order at the club.

Currently away on international duty with Cameroon, the midfielder may have already played his last match for Boro.

Wilder has suggested that Lea Siliki’s failure to retain a place in the club’s side during the current campaign has influenced his transfer stance.

Speaking to The Northern Echo about the 25-year-old, the Boro boss said: “He’s struggled to get into our side because I think the three midfield players have been really good.

“He had an injury and had Covid that kept him out of the group as well.

“The group’s gone well, and the three midfielder players have been good, and Riley, for a long-term purchase, it’s always been on our radar to bring him in.

“I’ve talked about adding assets to the group, and I’m sure Riley will become a real fans’ favourite with his attitude, ability and the attributes he possesses.

“Sometimes, you look at it and, without being too controversial, you lose a player for potentially a month at a really important part of the season.

“I think there are quite a lot of factors that stopped him playing and progressing in the team.

“I’ve got to make decisions.

“That’s part and parcel of my job.”

The Verdict

With Lea Siliki allowed to leave Boro, it will be intriguing to see whether his parent-club Rennes are able to find a potential suitor for him in the coming weeks.

When you consider that the midfielder was only utilised on seven occasions in Ligue 1 by Rennes last season, he is unlikely to claim a spot in their starting eleven if he does return to the club.

Therefore, in order to prevent Lea Siliki’s career from stalling, Les Rouge et Noir will need to send him to a team who are willing to play him on a regular basis.

Given that Lea Siliki is only averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.21 in the Championship, Middlesbrough may not miss him if he does indeed seal an exit from the club.