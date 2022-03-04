Chris Wilder reveals positive Middlesbrough news ahead of Luton Town fixture

Middlesbrough have a big game against Luton coming up this weekend and with both teams desperate for a win to aid their play-off hopes, Boro fans will be buoyed by the news that both Aaron Connolly and Riley McGree could feature.

Club boss Chris Wilder has told The Northern Echo that he is ‘hopeful’ both men will train ahead of the game and it could make them available for it.

The former of the two has managed eight games so far in the league since his move to Chris Wilder’s side with one goal along the way. While he might not be an instant starter upon his return to fitness, he provides a valuable option if needed in attack.

The 22-year-old managed 45 minutes against Barnsley but then couldn’t feature in the FA Cup for the side – but could at least be back on the bench for this next Championship fixture.

Another name that could play a part is McGree, who has been even more impressive this year. After shining for Birmingham in the first half of the campaign, he then moved on to Middlesbrough in January.

He’s played just three times for the side since then in the second tier – with one start – but has already picked up where he left off and looked bright. He could certainly come back into the first-team fold if he is fit enough and, according to Chris Wilder, he certainly could be.

Speaking to The Northern Echo about the duo, he said: “We’re hopeful that the two boys, Connolly and McGree, will train this morning. There’s a few tired legs, but we have to recover quickly.”

If either of the two can feature – or at least get onto the bench and into the squad – then it would be a boost for Boro, who can turn to either of them in a bid to try and claim a valuable three points against Luton.

The Verdict

Both players are solid options at Championship level and McGree especially has already proven that he can play at the very top level in the second tier.

Even if neither of them come straight into the first-team fold again, having as much talent available to you as possible is always a welcome headache for Chris Wilder to have. Boro certainly have a wealth of options now and it can certainly help them get a good result against Luton.

The side will also still be delighted after their result in the FA Cup and they will not want to come crashing back down to Earth with a negative result against the Hatters this weekend. They’ll be going all out for three points so it should be a very interesting matchup.

Wilder though has the players in his squad to really go on and cement a play-off place – and it can start with a positive result this weekend.