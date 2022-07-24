Chris Wilder outlines plans for Middlesbrough player

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has outlined his plan for Boro forward Chuba Akpom after he was brought back into the first team squad.

As per The Northern Echo, after being frozen out of the first team picture at the club following his return from a loan spell in Greece last season, Akpom has now returned to training with the first team at Middlesbrough’s Rockcliffe Park training base.

The 26-year-old also appeared in Boro’s pre-season friendly win over French side Marseille on Friday night.

Explaining his decision and the plan for Akpom, Wilder pointed to the club’s lack of forward options as the main factor behind his decision to re-integrate the 26-year-old back into the first-team picture.

“You’ve seen the numbers that we’re working with.” Wilder explained, via The Northern Echo.

“At our football club at the moment, the situation as it stands is that we’re working with the numbers that we’ve got.

“That’s just the fact of the matter, although we’re trying incredibly hard to do some deals.”

Wilder continued: “Chuba’s attitude has been good, so he’s joined the group for the last couple of days. There’s no downside for him coming on, running about, and playing a part.”

“He’s contracted to the football club.

“He understands where we’re at, and I understand where he’s at. We’ll just take it day by day, and then go from there.”

It is now less than one week until Middlesbrough kick off their 2022/23 Championship campaign.

It is a tough test up first for Chris Wilder’s side, too, welcoming West Brom to the Riverside Stadium.

The Verdict

The fact that Chuba Akpom is currently most likely to be in the Boro squad next weekend speaks volumes as to the situation Chris Wilder’s side find themselves in.

If Boro had got the deals over the line they want, the 26-year-old would be nowhere near the first-team frame, however, they are desperate and short on numbers.

Whilst there have been reports recently that the club have made multiple offers for forwards, there is no guarantee any of those will be completed by Saturday when Boro’s campaign gets underway.

Indeed, Chris Wilder will surely not be happy heading into the new season with his current options.