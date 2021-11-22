Chris Wilder reveals Middlesbrough’s transfer plans

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has suggested to the Yorkshire Post that the club still want to bring in some more experienced players during the upcoming January transfer window.

The former Sheffield United manager took charge of his first game in the Boro dugout on Saturday and will have been pleased with some of what he saw from his new side as they drew 1-1 at home to Millwall.

Matt Crooks scored the opener for the hosts, before Sol Bamba then scored an unfortunate own goal to level the scores as both sides eventually settled for a share of the spoils.

Speaking after the game, Wilder was quick to discuss his transfer plans moving forwards with the North East outfit:

“There was contributions from everybody. I didn’t really look at it and go ‘That needs replacing.’ We want to upgrade the group, we want to make it a competitive squad.”

That result leaves Boro in 14th place after 18 games played as they look to move on swiftly from the departure of Neil Warnock at the Riverside Stadium.

Quiz: What club do these 22 rarely-seen ex-Middlesbrough players play at now?

1 of 22 What club does Alex Baptiste play for now? Blackburn Blackpool Bolton Bristol Rovers

Wilder’s men are back in action tomorrow as they play host to Preston North End.

The Verdict

The new man in the hotseat will be looking to make a good impression in the North East and already appears to have potentially settled on how he wants his side to play.

Wilder will be looking to bring in players that suit his tried and trusted three at the back formation, so it will be interesting to see who he brings in.

The fact he has already been linked to several Sheffield United players speaks volumes and it would be intriguing to see if his ex club would consider doing business with him after the way things ended for him at Bramall Lane.

It is sure to be an eventful January at the Riverside Stadium.