Chris Wilder reveals Middlesbrough transfer window plans

Middlesbrough appointed new boss Chris Wilder halfway through the current season, so he hasn’t had much time as of yet to sort out the squad to his liking.

It looks like the manager could be moving quick to do so once the winter window opens though, with Wilder revealing to The Northern Echo that he would like to have a few signings come through the door at the Riverside Stadium before their game against Mansfield.

That cup tie comes on the 8th January – so it means Wilder expects to have completed some deals within the first week of the window opening its doors.

It would then allow the boss to have a full month extra with his new players to integrate them into the squad, rather than waiting until the transfer deadline to make his moves – and that could work in his favour in the second half of the campaign.

Middlesbrough have looked bright under their new boss and could be eyeing a push for the play-off spots in the remainder of the season. If the manager can utilise the window correctly, then there is every chance they could do just that – and it certainly looks like he wants to make his moves quickly.

Speaking to The Northern Echo about potential incomings, he said: “There is a specific number that I’m looking to bring in, there is a specific number I’m looking to balance going out as well so it might be a bit of a juggling act really.

“I don’t think we will get them all done before the Mansfield game but I’m really optimistic that we can get one or two in before that, which will be good.”

Wilder then certainly has his targets in mind already as to who he feels can strengthen the current Boro squad. If he can bring players in to the right areas and pick up even more wins, then he could soon lead another one of his teams to a potential promotion from the Championship.

The Verdict

Chris Wilder is a very good manager at Championship level and you need to only look at his work with Sheffield United to see how good he can be in the second tier.

Now that he will have the chance to sort out his squad during the winter window, it could really kickstart Boro’s season and his stint at the Riverside Stadium. There are a few targets already being mentioned and there will also likely be some activity out the exit door too.

If he can sign players to help him implement the kind of style that got him promoted at Sheffield United, then Middlesbrough could be a solid side in the second half of the season and could certainly be thinking about a potential promotion.

All of the talk is hypothetical though – fans of course, will have to see who he brings in both before and after the Mansfield game to see if they could be capable of landing a play-off spot.