Chris Wilder reveals Middlesbrough transfer update

There could be a few more players set to come through the door at Middlesbrough before the transfer window closes if Chris Wilder has his way, with the boss telling the Northern Echo that there are ‘a couple of positions’ that the side are light on.

Middlesbrough have stormed up the league table since the former Sheffield United manager took over at the Riverside Stadium and they’ll have aspirations of sealing a play-off spot come the end of the season.

However, even though they have already strengthened their squad considerably this month bringing in players like Folarin Balogun from Arsenal, it appears as though there could be more to come.

Quiz: Can you name which club Middlesbrough signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 Martín Payero? River Plate Banfield San Lorenzo Talleres

Boro will undoubtedly want to ensure that they have enough weapons in their arsenal to be able to compete all the way through until the end of the campaign – and Wilder clearly believes they are still a little bit short in that respect.

Speaking to the Northern Echo about potential transfer dealings over the next few days, the manager said: “There’s a couple of positions I think we’re really light on, that if we do manage to do some business, it will make us better in the second part of the season.

“Kieran (Scott) and Neil (Bausor) know that, and are supporting it. But we have to bring the right ones in, we can’t just bring in players for the sake of bringing in players.”

If the Championship side continue to back Wilder in the transfer market, then they could certainly see a few more players come through the door before the window closes on Monday – and it could arguably mean they have one of the strongest squads in the division come the end of January. However, it would also likely mean that anything less than a top six spot would be a failure for the club.

The Verdict

Middlesbrough have already done some excellent recruitment work this month and you would think that they may be done with transfer dealings now until the end of the window.

However, as far as Chris Wilder is concerned, it appears as though there is still plenty to be done at the Riverside Stadium and that could spell a busy few days at the Championship side before the window comes to a close on Monday.

They already have a fairly solid squad, especially compared to some other teams in the division, and if they add even more talent into the mix before the close of business then it would mean they are really well-equipped to go for the play-offs in the second half of the campaign. The only downside is that it will likely lead to increased pressure on them to nab a top six spot.

If they don’t – and they’ve splashed all this cash and brought in a lot of fresh faces – then it could come back to bite Chris Wilder.