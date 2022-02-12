Chris Wilder reveals Middlesbrough rejected multiple January offers for forward

Chris Wilder has admitted that Middlesbrough were not short of loan options for Josh Coburn during the January transfer window, in conversation with Teesside Live.

The 19-year-old, who now finds himself behind the likes of Andraz Sporar, Duncan Watmore, Folarin Balogun and Aaron Connolly in the striking pecking order at The Riverside Stadium, has three Championship goals to his name this season.

Coburn has played just seven minutes of Championship football since Wilder was appointed at the Riverside Stadium, but he is still part of the 54-year-old’s plans going forward this season.

Speaking to Teesside Live about Coburn and his situation in the north-east, Wilder said: “There was plenty of interest, but he is with us until the end of the season.

“We have two strikers starting and two or three on the bench. Eight or nine times out of ten, the two strikers come off because of the intensity we ask them to play at with our press.

“So it only takes one injury and then you’re short. Josh gives us different qualities as well. It’s quite lazy for people to say, ‘oh get him out on loan it’ll do him good’.

“But what about being involved in training every day with players that are playing at a high tempo, learning from the likes of Lee Peltier and Sol Bamba and us having the opportunity to coach young boys like Josh on how we want them to play.

“There might be a time where we think, it might be the time to send young Josh out on loan after having this six months to work closely with us, developing him as the type of player we want. We do have time to work one-to-one with him sometimes, analysing clips and stuff like that.

“So maybe after that six months we might reassess and think a loan move is good for him before he then comes back and jumps straight back in. Who knows on that front.

“But I think he can become a better player being here in the next six months and we all hope he becomes the striker we know he can.”

The verdict

Coburn has shown plenty of potential and ability thus far in the early stages of his Middlesbrough career, and whilst he finds himself lower down the pecking order than he would have hoped for, being a part of this exciting squad should be a huge learning curve for him.

The young forward has proven that he has a knack for scoring goals, whilst he is starting to add an element of physicality to his game, but it is now about doing all he can to impress Wilder and earn more opportunities on the first-team stage.

Should promotion be secured this season, and Premier League football is the next step, then it would be no surprise to see Coburn heading out on loan, given the step up to the top-flight is only going to make it even harder for the striker to get the opportunities he needs to develop his game.