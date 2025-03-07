Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has revealed Blades defender Jack Robinson is closing in on a new deal at Bramall Lane and will trigger his contract extension once he makes 25 appearances this season.

The Yorkshire club are currently battling it out with Leeds United and Burnley for a place in the top two and an immediate return to the Premier League, with Wilder’s men currently occupying second spot heading into the latest round of second tier fixtures.

With just 11 games remaining of the regular season, Sheffield United stalwart and captain Jack Robinson has forced his way back into the team after losing his original place beacuse of injury towards the beginning of the campaign.

However, a season-ending problem for Harry Soutter has allowed Robinson to re-enter the frame, with the 31-year-old starting and completing 90 minutes in the last 13 consecutive Championship outings.

Jack Robinson's Sheffield United stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (starts) 24 (22) Minutes played 2,024 Goals (assists) 0 (0) Shots (on target) 8 (1) Pass accuracy 88.4% Tackle success 69% Duel success 67.2% Aerial duel success 63.1% Recoveries 85 *Stats correct as of 07/03/2025

Reestablishing himself in the side and pushing the Blades onto the cusp of promotion back to the big time, Robinson’s contract situation had been up in the air for most of the campaign, but now it appears it will be resolved with minimal fuss.

Chris Wilder reveals imminent Jack Robinson contract extension

According to a report by the Sheffield Star, defender Jack Robinson needs to play 25 games this season to trigger a contract extension, and this could arrive over the weekend when the Blades meet with Preston North End.

Wilder said: "Jack triggers an extension after 25 games. He didn't play at the start because of the partnership of Harry and Anel [Ahmedhodzic] and Jack was patient in his approach.

"Jack will trigger that, so there's no unbelievable rush. Jack will want to deal with that and we want to as well, but the major thing was getting through the January transfer window."

The report also states that there has been no official confirmation whether Robinson’s 25-game trigger is purely league appearances, or even league starts. He has started 22 Championship games this season and should be set to hit the 25-mark given he faces no fitness issues.

The Sheffield Star have also reported the Blades are in contract talks with forward Rhian Brewster, with the former Liverpool forward’s current deal ticking down this summer.

Jack Robinson contract extension offers big boost to Sheffield United

While Jack Robinson, who earns an estimated £25k-a-week at Sheffield United, may not be a Premier League standard defender, he’s come in for the absent Harry Soutter and done a fantastic job so far to keep the Blades in the hunt for promotion.

With defensive options so scarce and Robinson being the only left-footed central defender at the club, it is probably worth keeping him around for either depth in the Premier League or as a regular starter in the Championship, should they spend a second successive season there.

Regardless of which division Sheffield United find themselves in next term, Robinson definitely has a role to play in either league and will be an important figure to keep around when key injuries or suspensions hit that area.