Chris Wilder reveals important early team news ahead of Middlesbrough’s clash v Rotherham

After narrowly missing out on the play-offs last season, Chris Wilder was sure to strengthen his Middlesbrough side this summer and made a number of new signings.

One area in particular that the Boro added to was their goalkeeping ranks with the loan signing of Zack Steffen as well as recruiting Liam Roberts from Northampton Town.

Steffen started the season as number one pick for Middlesbrough although after picking up a knee injury, Roberts has filled in for the last four games.

The 27-year-old hasn’t done a bad job filing in considering it’s his first taste of Championship football and he kept a clean sheet in the derby game against Sunderland.

Meanwhile, Boro’s medical staff have been working alongside Steffen’s parent club Manchester City to try and get him to fitness and according to the Northern Echo, he is in contention to play this weekend and is expected to replace Roberts.

Chris Wilder said: “Zack’s back in training. It’s been a difficult couple of weeks for Zack.

“He went over to Manchester, obviously that’s his parent club, and our doctor went over there with him and had a really good meeting. He went through process, and he’s been back training in the last couple of days.”

This weekend, Middlesbrough host Rotherham United and Wilder’s side will be keen to boost themselves with a win going into the international break.

The Verdict

You can understand why Steffen was chosen as the first-choice goalkeeper at the start of the season but you must admit that Roberts has adapted fairly well since coming in.

Furthermore, Boro’s results haven’t been positive for the majority of the season and therefore it’s hard to pinpoint this bad form on one player or one position.

It is positive that Steffen is returning from injury and it will provide Middlesbrough with options.

However, you do have to feel a bit for Roberts too who perhaps deserves to stay in the starting line-up for now.