Highlights Former Watford and Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder sees his past experiences as beneficial for his career moving forward.

Wilder believes that failure doesn't destroy you, but instead makes you more hardened and street-wise.

Wilder is now the manager of Premier League side Sheffield United.

Former Watford and Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder believes that his spells as Hornets and Boro boss will only benefit him in his career moving forward.

Wilder was re-appointed manager of Sheffield United on Tuesday following the sacking of Paul Heckingbottom.

What has Chris Wilder said about his Watford and Middlesbrough spells?

Speaking to the media following his appointment, the 56-year-old reflected on his previous two jobs, insisting that despite broadly being seen as a 'failure', it has made him all the better for the experience.

"I am better for the experiences. I had a couple of experiences at Middlesbrough and Watford which were interesting." Wilder explained, via The Yorkshire Post.

The new Sheffield United boss later added: "But every experience, good or bad, is beneficial to you moving forward."

"Failure doesn't destroy you, it just makes you a little more hardened, street-wise and determined.

"Anyone who has been around me in the last 12-18 months will vouch that I am as enthusiastic and determined as ever to get back and do what I believe I'm good at, which is winning games of football."

How did Chris Wilder get on at Watford?

Of course, prior to taking the Sheffield United job again, Wilder's most recent position was as head coach at Watford on a short-term basis.

The 56-year-old was tasked with turning around a struggling side and aiming for the play-offs, which he and the club ultimately failed to achieve.

Chris Wilder's EFL managerial record per division, according to Transfermarkt Division Matches Win Lose Draw Points Per Match Premier League 66 18 14 34 1.03 Championship 143 65 33 45 1.59 League One 46 30 10 6 2.17 League Two 273 120 70 83 1.58 TOTAL 528 233 127 168 1.56 Stats correct as of 06/12/23

In the end, Wilder took charge of just 11 Championship matches before departing in the summer, with a record of three wins, three draws and five defeats.

Ultimately, the Hornets finished 11th in the Championship - six points outside the play-offs.

Although ultimately he did fail at the task he was brought in to achieve, it would be harsh to call Wilder's time at Watford a failure.

Sure, he did not improve things much, but nor did he make them worse.

How did Chris Wilder get on at Middlesbrough?

Of course, prior to the Watford job, Chris Wilder was Middlesbrough manager - a post which he held for far longer than at Watford.

Wilder came in at Boro part-way through the 2021/22 campaign and had initial success, going on a good cup run and getting the team in and around the top six.

Ultimately, though, Boro failed to secure a play-off spot, and then Wilder's side started the 2022/23 season horribly, leading to his sacking.

Wilder's first season at Boro yielded 14 wins, 6 draws and nine defeats in 29 games, whilst, in 2022/23, he won twice, drew four times and lost on five occasions.