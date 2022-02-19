Chris Wilder reveals his intentions at Middlesbrough following positive start in job

Chris Wilder has made an outstanding impact in the Middlesbrough dugout since arriving in November and will not be ruling out an automatic promotion push in the final few months of the season.

Boro looked destined for a season of mid table mediocrity under Neil Warnock, but have since conquered Manchester United and asserted their authority inside the play-off places.

Wilder was keen to stress the importance that Boro do not take their foot off the gas when he spoke to TeessideLive.

He said: “I’m greedy. I always want more.

“That’s how it’s always going to be, whether it’s the 15th game or the 350th.

“I’ve not got a crystal ball in terms of how long we’ll be here, but we’ll give it our all while we are.

“We’re a demanding staff and I’m a demanding manager.

“But that’s in the past, that’s gone, we’re happy with the start but we’re hungry for more.

“We’re hungry for that feeling of coming off the pitch at Old Trafford, coming off the pitch on Saturday when we’ve played as well as we did.

“The competitive aspect of us all means we want that feeling at ten to five on a Saturday of, ‘job done, got a result’.

“To get that you’ve got to do a lot of things right and we have to continue to do those things.”

Boro are firm favourites in their trip to Bristol City this afternoon, it will be interesting to see how the pressure of that title affects their performance in knowing that they are expected to get the three points.

The Verdict

Boro’s performances have been so convincing in the last month or so.

Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry and Paddy McNair are looking like one of the best defensive units in the league, and in that have provided a platform for the likes of Isaiah Jones, Marcus Tavernier and Matt Crooks to bomb on and make match-winning contributions in the final third.

There is clearly a very strong mentality around the club, with such good senior pros in the form of Neil Taylor, Lee Peltier and Sol Bamba that is no surprise and it could go under the radar as a contributing factor in their success so far and what could be to come as they hunt down second placed Bournemouth, nine points their superiors at this stage.