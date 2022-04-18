Chris Wilder responds when quizzed on potential Middlesbrough exit as Burnley speculation continues

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder once again refused to rule out the possibility of leaving for Burnley as speculation builds surrounding his future.

The former Sheffield United chief had done a fine job on Teesside since succeeding Neil Warnock earlier in the campaign, but the past few results, including a 2-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town today, has left Boro in a difficult position as they chase a top six finish.

Despite that, Wilder’s reputation remains very high, and he has been named as one of the favourites to take over from Sean Dyche at Turf Moor after his recent sacking.

And, speaking to the Northern Echo after the game, he wouldn’t confirm or deny whether there was anything in the reports.

“I’ve just got beat as manager of Middlesbrough, so I can’t stop any of that stuff (Burnley speculation), but I’m not so sure it’s the right time to ask anything like that after a really disappointing defeat from our point of view.

“I just don’t think there’s a way out of talking about it. I think it’s really unfair on anybody. I’m manager of Middlesbrough – nobody knows what’s around the corner for anything, do they? I don’t know what you want me to say or what you want me to do.”

Have each of these 24 ex-Middlesbrough academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Chris Brunt Yes No

The verdict

You have to say that these comments are very surprising. Wilder is an experienced manager who has been in the game for some time and he will be aware that refusing to deny the link just means it will continue to go.

From Boro’s perspective, all at the club would surely be delighted if he came out and confirmed he intends to be with them next season, no matter what.

Until Burnley make a decision on their next boss, or Wilder delivers a clearer message, this speculation will continue.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.