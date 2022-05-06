Chris Wilder responds to potential final day drama for Middlesbrough

It’s still all to play for in the Championship as we head into the final week of the campaign. Middlesbrough are currently on the outside looking in to the top six as things stand – and even though other results can impact the side, Chris Wilder has claimed to the Yorkshire Post that he isn’t interested in other fixtures.

Boro have been desperate for a top six spot all season and even brought in Wilder halfway through the campaign to help them get it. They were sat in midtable, neither threatened by relegation nor looking like promotion contenders, under Neil Warnock.

The experienced manager then decided to step aside and almost instantly he was replaced by Chris Wilder, who has steered them up towards the play-offs.

Despite having games in hand on other clubs around them heading into April though, the side have now slipped into seventh – and even a win this weekend might not be enough to get them into the play-off spots. Luton are ahead of them in sixth on 72 points – and it means that even if Boro pull off a big victory, it might not matter.

The Blades too in fifth can be caught but that comes down to goal difference. The results of all three games then will define whether or not Boro end up in the top six or not come the final whistle.

Chris Wilder though, who is experienced in promotion from the second tier having led Sheffield United out of the Championship previously, has rubbished claims he will be keeping an eye on the other scorelines though. Instead, Wilder has told the Yorkshire Post that the focus is purely on his own game.

Wilder is experienced and has been here before and therefore knows what it takes to get the job done – and he won’t be feeling the pressure or checking the scores of any other games it seems. He said: “I cannot control [events elsewhere].

“Anybody who has tried ‘to suck me in’ over the last month in terms of ‘what’s happening at my former club’ and ‘what happens at Luton and what can happen.’…

“There’s a thousand things that managers will say at this stage of the season to you guys in the press and everybody will look at it in different ways in terms of what everybody has got to play for and hasn’t got to play for. ‘Have they been on the lash or are they taking it seriously.’ The pressure on other teams.

“It’s hypothetical isn’t it? It’s about what we do on Saturday lunch-time.” The Verdict Chris Wilder has the chance to achieve yet another Championship promotion and he may say he isn’t going to be checking the other scorelines but the rest of the stadium certainly will – and he may find it hard to ignore. Middlesbrough will certainly be up for their own individual task. That is, they need to beat Preston to have any chance of going into the play-offs and bagging a potential Premier League spot. It might not be enough though – and with so much riding on other games, the tension will be huge throughout the 90 minutes. PNE might not have a lot to play for themselves but they’ll certainly want to spoil the party for Boro this weekend. Preston won’t step aside easily and will certainly try and Middlesbrough from having an easy go of it in terms of doing their part in their play-off bid. Wilder clearly doesn’t want to get drawn in to thinking about how Luton and Sheffield United go on, as it could rack up the nerves and stop his own team from getting a result. Come lunchtime on Saturday though, most Boro fans in the ground will definitely be having a look.