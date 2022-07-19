Chris Wilder responds to Middlesbrough transfer deal for 27-year-old

Middlesbrough have finally confirmed the addition of Zack Steffen to their side this summer, with the player now linking up with the Championship side for the rest of pre-season.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a switch away from his parent club Man City for most of the summer and there have been rumblings that Chris Wilder was on the verge of bringing him in.

Now, the second tier outfit have confirmed that he will join up with the club on a loan deal for the full 2022/23 campaign.

With the news of his addition, Chris Wilder has understandably expressed his joy at bringing in the player to the club’s official website, stating that he is ‘a big coup’ for Middlesbrough.

He joined up with City in 2019 but has only managed a total of two league appearances in two campaigns with the club to date. He was handed a start on both of those occasions and conceded only once – which is not a bad showing for the player in the top flight.

Now, with the club eager to continue his development, they have now shipped him off to Boro where they will be hopeful he can get more regular first-team football to help him meet his potential.

Having only ever managed a maximum of 34 league games in his career so far (which came when he was just 21-years-old for Columbus Crew back when he played in the MLS) it could be a real chance to prove himself in England now.

Wilder is certainly happy to have got his man too, as he said: “I think it’s a big coup for us and so I’m delighted we’ve brought Zack in. We knew we had to improve the goalkeeping department.

“We brought in Liam Roberts and now we’re adding Zack who has just signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Man City. Man City don’t hand out four-and-a-half-year contracts if they don’t think anything of them.”

The Verdict

Zack Steffen could be one of the best goalkeepers in the entire Championship if he gets regular action for Middlesbrough and realises his huge potential.

The shot-stopper has been relatively solid in his moderate amount of starts in the Premier League so far and has also got experience of top flight football in both the USA and Germany. Now, at 27-years-old, he will be ready to finally become a first-choice shot-stopper again and could get the chance with Boro.

Middlesbrough certainly did need to add more goalkeepers to their ranks and they have done a good job in doing so. Adding someone like Steffen is a shrewd move, with the player well capable of stepping into the breach immediately and filling in between the sticks for the Championship club.

He likely won’t be able to make his loan move permanent in the future considering his new City deal but it will at least give everyone – and the player – the chance to show what he can in the second tier.